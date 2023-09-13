Husband of Rep. Mary Peltola dies in Alaska plane crash

By Justin Papp CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON – Eugene Peltola Jr., the husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, died following a plane accident, the Alaska Democrat’s office announced Wednesday morning.

Peltola is returning to Alaska to be with family, according to a statement from her chief of staff, Anton McParland.

“He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him,” McParland wrote. “He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

A single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed shortly after takeoff near St. Mary’s, Alaska, on Tuesday evening with the pilot as the lone passenger, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Mary Peltola became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress and the first woman to represent her state in the House when she won an August 2022 special election to succeed the late Don Young. She then won a full term in the November general election.

Alaska has a history of plane crashes involving current and former politicians and their families.

In 1972, House Majority Leader Hale Boggs, D-La., and Alaska Democratic Rep. Nick Begich were headed to Juneau from Anchorage for a campaign event when their Cessna disappeared. Both men were presumed dead, and neither the plane nor its four passengers were ever recovered.

Begich’s grandson, Nick Begich III, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in the special election that Peltola would ultimately win. His son, Mark Begich, was mayor of Anchorage and narrowly defeated Ted Stevens, then the longest-serving Republican senator, in Alaska’s 2008 Senate election.

Less than two years later, Stevens and several others died when their plane crashed north of Dillingham, Alaska, en route to a private fishing lodge. Stevens had survived a 1978 plane crash in Anchorage that killed his wife and other passengers.

Eugene Peltola served as regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska until his retirement in 2022. He was also a co-owner of a company launched in 2022 called Alaska Carbon Solutions.

Many of Peltola’s congressional colleagues shared their condolences and memories of “Buzzy,” as Eugene Peltola was known to friends and family.

“I can’t fathom the pain and heartache, but your colleagues mourn with you and are ready to assist in any way,” Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We send you love and solace as you navigate this shocking loss of your beloved Buzzy.”

“Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm,” Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski wrote. “It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family.”