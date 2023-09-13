Idaho basketball optimistic with rebuilt roster, new head coach Alex Pribble

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

The first fallen leaves of autumn are decorating Moscow’s streets and lawns.

It is football season. Basketball is still just a concept. Except for the 15 players on the University of Idaho team who held their media day Wednesday. The Vandals are coming off a frustrating 10-22 season where they seemed to be able to play within 10 points of anybody but had no real satisfaction other than a three-game winning streak in the nonconference season, and back-to-back wins against Big Sky Conference foes Montana State and Northern Arizona in January. While this was a glimpse of what could have been, it was little comfort for a team that put in a season’s work for so little reward.

Three players from that team return. Following a coaching change and a roster rebuilt, though, the Vandals are embarking on a new era with unlimited optimism.

“There has been a culture switch. This is a young, young team” says redshirt freshman Titus Yearout. New coach Alex Pribble “has had a winning background. He is bringing that here. There are high standards every day.”

Pribble, coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons at Seattle University, tempers expectations with a mantra that he is all about a process as Idaho heads into a new season. “I am not too worried about other goals now…I do not want to put a number on wins and losses. I want to elevate the program,” he says.

The biggest change, according to Pribble, will be on defense. “We want to play a hard-nosed, disciplined man-to-man defense. We want to force opponents into contested mid-range jumpers, and we want to rebound the ball.”

But perhaps the most enjoyable change for fans and players will be on offense. Idaho high school basketball aficionados who reveled in Lapwai High School’s full-court attack at smooth as water flowing over a rock, highlighted by Yearout a couple of years ago, will see a similar style with the Vandals this year, says Yearout.

“We’re going to push the ball up the court and run. It’s a flow offense,” he said.

Terren Frank, whose auspicious start as an interior scorer who could defend all over the court was derailed by a season-ending ankle injury after five games last year, says when the Vandals aren’t tearing down the court on a break “there are more principles in play to move the ball a lot in the half court. Last year, the ball would kind of stagnate.”

Pribble says “there is going to be a lot of pace and a lot of spacing.

“It will be rare when we have less than four guys on the court who can shoot the three.”

While this emphasis on a pro-style attack and aggressive defense resonates with the veterans, newcomers also embrace it.

“This coaching staff is amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” says North Idaho College transfer Julius Mims, 6-9. He calls the Vandals this year “a group of dudes who love to put in the work.”

The Vandals will open at Washington State Nov. 6 in the renewal of a series that encompassed 277 games from its beginning in 1906 until it was interrupted last year. Frank says he still talks to former teammate Isaac Jones, who averaged 19.4 points a game for Idaho last season and was named the Big Sky Conference newcomer of the year. Jones transferred to WSU after last season. Meeting his old teammate on the court “is going to be fun,” says Frank. It took from November, when he was injured, until April before Frank felt like he could play again without getting hurt. “But I did not feel like my old self” until recently.

But Pribble likes what he has seen of Frank.

“He has a high basketball IQ. His versatility on defense is exceptional, and he’s a good communicator.”

Where Frank and Jones teamed in the front court for Idaho briefly last season, this year it might be Frank and Mims. He averaged 16.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for NIC last season.

Idaho’s dramatic ICCU arena, built in large part from northern Idaho timber, that opened in 2001, played a significant role in making Mims a Vandal.

“My family fell in love with it,” he said. “They told me ‘you’ve got to be playing here.’”

The first home game is not until Nov. 9, when the Vandals take on California State University Northridge. However, weeks before that, as the leaves begin falling in Moscow and football is in full swing, Pribble looks ahead optimistically to a new season.

“I have a vision of the students in here wall-to-wall, and the crowd loud. This could be one of the best environments on the West Coast.”