Man accused of quadruple murder in Wallace pleads not guilty

Majorjon Kaylor is escorted across the street to jail from the Shoshone County Courthouse after his first appearance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in connection to the killing of four people. (KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Staff reports

A man accused of the execution-style killings of a family of four in Kellogg pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to reports from KHQ.

Prosecutors do not intend to seek the death penalty against Majorjon Kaylor, 31, who faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

Kaylor told police he “snapped” after Devin Smith exposed himself to his young children.

Kaylor is set to be tried in February, according to KHQ.