Texas AG Ken Paxton won’t lose state pension — even if convicted at impeachment trial

By Robert T. Garrett and Lauren McGaughy The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN, Texas — No matter how his impeachment trial turns out, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s state pension is not in jeopardy.

In what one ethics watchdog laments is Texas’ “hodgepodge of regulation,” Paxton is among an elite set of elected officials. Even if they’re impeached, convicted and booted from office, state legislators and statewide officeholders such as Paxton retain their state pensions.

Only judges, who are enrolled in a separate pension fund, lose these retirement benefits if they’re impeached and removed.

The Employees Retirement System of Texas, or ERS, which administers not only the pension funds of politicians and judges but the retirement checks of rank-and-file state workers, does not set the guidelines for the two funds.

Such decisions are made by the Legislature, according to experts on the state pension system including lawyers, ethics advocates and an ERS spokeswoman.

“We are unaware of any provision of Texas law that would cause the impeachment of a state official to result in forfeiture of retirement benefits that the official accrued as a member,” said Catherine Terrell, deputy executive director of the pension and health care fund for state retirees.

Responding to queries from readers, The Dallas Morning News sought answers about what might happen to Paxton’s pay and benefits as a result of his impeachment trial in the state Senate.

The three-term Republican attorney general’s trial is in its second week and is likely to wrap up soon. Paxton faces possible removal and disqualification from holding state office. Paxton is accused of bribery, corruption and other wrongdoings related to his dealings with recently indicted Austin real estate investor Nate Paul.

Forfeiture of pensions for official misconduct “needs to apply consistently,” said Rep. Matt Shaheen, a Plano Republican. Earlier this year, Shaheen pushed unsuccessfully for a provision that would take away pensions from lawmakers who’ve been expelled from office.

He vowed to work for changes in the 2025 legislative session.

The left-leaning campaign finance watchdog group Texans for Public Justice has supported tougher action to withhold pensions from bad-behaving politicians.

“In the hodgepodge of regulation, there appears to be no clear standard, and there should be, black and white,” said Craig McDonald, the group’s director. “Of course, my desire would be that if impeached you lose your pension rights.”

Is Paxton’s pension at risk?

If two-thirds of senators vote to convict him on any article of impeachment, Paxton will be removed from office. In a succeeding vote, senators could then choose to bar him from ever holding elected office in Texas again.

State law, though, is silent about pensions of statewide officials removed by impeachment. The retirement system knows of no law telling it to do anything out of the ordinary in such a circumstance, Terrell said.

Citing laws against disclosure, ERS won’t divulge how much pension Paxton has accrued. But it appears likely to be a significant sum.

For about 20 years and nine months, Paxton has served in the House, Senate and as attorney general.

His tenure made him eligible for continuous enrollment in the system’s “elected class retirement program.”

This retirement program covers statewide officeholders, state lawmakers and district and county attorneys who prosecute felonies. The latter are paid by the state, not counties.

According to an online booklet, retirement benefits for elected state officials such as Paxton are pegged to the base salary of a district judge, or $140,000.

At age 60, which is Paxton’s age, members of the elected class who have at least eight years of service may retire. At 20 years and nine months of service, the multiplier to determine a pension is 0.47725.

Applied to a district judge’s salary, that would generate a pension of $66,815 a year.

Terrell, however, wouldn’t confirm The News’ calculation.

“Individual retirement information is confidential by law and not subject to disclosure,” she said.

Can misbehaving elected officials’ pensions be cut off?

While Paxton would keep his pension, other elected officials remain at risk of losing theirs.

If district judges, court of appeals judges and justices of the Texas Supreme Court and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals are removed “by impeachment, or otherwise for official misconduct,” they can’t be paid a pension, according to state law.

In 2017, the Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that creates a process for cutting off pensions of elected officials who commit a “qualifying felony” such as bribery, extortion or conspiracy arising from official duties. Under that law, the offending officials have to have exhausted their appeals.

“It is both appalling and baffling that criminal officials can still collect government benefits and a pension paid for by the hard-earned tax dollars of those same people they betrayed,” the bill’s sponsor, then-Plano GOP Sen. Van Taylor, said at the time.

Even an expulsion from elective office wouldn’t cut off a politician’s pension.

After the House in early May expelled North Texas GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton for sexual misconduct, Shaheen sought to cut off pensions for legislators who are expelled.

The same day, Shaheen won House approval to change a bill raising district judges’ pay so that expelled state representatives and senators would lose their pensions. The judicial pay bill died, however.

Both expulsion and removal by impeachment should trigger a pension cutoff, for all of the elected class, Shaheen said Tuesday.

“Removing the pension from those in office for misconduct needs to apply consistently throughout the state of Texas and I intend to work on this issue next legislative session,” he said.

If Paxton is acquitted at his impeachment trial, will he get back pay?

However, if Paxton is acquitted by the Senate, it also appears unlikely he’ll get back pay for the more than three months he’s been suspended. His annual salary is $153,750.

In June, a Paxton aide questioned Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s decision to cut off Paxton’s pay as the attorney general awaited the outcome of his impeachment trial.

Hegar’s office, though, says it has no authority to pay a double salary for the same position – one to interim Attorney General Angela Colmenoro, who was appointed in July by Abbott, and one for Paxton while he’s suspended.

“We would not have the authority to pay back pay for the same reason we don’t have authority to pay him now,” said Hegar spokesman Kevin Lyons. “There is not a pre-existing law making that a part of his compensation/benefits.”