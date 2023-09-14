100 years ago in Spokane: Authorities in two jurisdictions wanted to extradite bigamist Harry Roshon

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane and Kootenai county authorities were both weighing the merits of extraditing Harry R. Roshon, confessed bigamist, from Los Angeles where he was being held.

The Kootenai County sheriff asked Los Angeles authorities to hold Roshon because his marriage to Spokane nurse Alma Schneider had taken place in Coeur d’Alene.

The Spokane prosecutor was interested in holding him because Roshon had allegedly defrauded Schneider of $8,000 the week after he married her, then disappeared. The prosecutor was trying to set up an interview with Schneider on whether to charge him with bigamy, grand larceny or both.

“I believe that Roshon should be punished somewhere,” the prosecutor said.

Authorities in Ohio had also asked for extradition, but they rescinded the request after it turned out that his Ohio wife just “wanted to forget him.”

From the forestry beat: Inland Northwest timber companies made an unsettling confession: They were making no effort to reforest the thousands of acres they were cutting annually.

The president of the Potlatch company admitted this during a hearing held by three members of Congress at the Davenport Hotel.

The commission was told that it would take between 80 and 150 years “before another stand of western pine would be ready for cutting.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1956: IMB introduces the RAMAC 305, the first commercial computer with a hard drive that uses magnetic disk storage.