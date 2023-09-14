Front Porch: They learned to listen to the beat of their influencers’ drummers

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

My recent column about how my siblings were the primary influencers of my musical appreciation and history prompted a flood of responses.

Larry Blanchard was a bit miffed that I didn’t mention Peter, Paul and Mary. But to be clear, I did cite the lyrics of “Puff the Magic Dragon” which were written by Peter Yarrow and recorded by the group.

My nod to John Denver, however, struck a chord with him.

“I’m a wee bit older than you, so I was an adult in the folk song heyday,” Blanchard wrote. “As a railroad buff, two of my favorite Denver songs are ‘Daddy, What’s a Train?’ and ‘Jenny Dreamed of Trains.’ ”

Ginne Williams said she was privileged to grow up in a family that highly valued music of all kinds (except the country music of the 1950s and 1960s).

“My mom minored in music in college, and she was often singing around the house in her glorious alto voice,” she said. “Both my parents were born in 1920, so we were raised with a diversity of music.”

Her parents owned the old 78 RPM records and she and her sister were introduced to everything from Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” to Lonnie Donegan’s “Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavor (On the Bedpost Overnight)?”

“I loved them both,” she said. “As a result, today my music interests include everything from Mozart to Metallica.”

Like me, Bill Bancroft’s siblings had a huge influence. He was the youngest of seven, but his brother, Chuck, five years older, and his sister, Laurie, three years older, were his primary influencers.

“Laurie let me in her room one day in 1963 to listen to this new band from England on the radio called The Beatles. In February of 1964, we watched them on the ‘Ed Sullivan Show.’ From then on I only wanted to be Ringo!” he wrote. “She later let me pay one dollar toward the three-dollar purchase price of ‘Rubber Soul.’ She still has it to this day with BOTH our names written on top.”

That exposure resulted in his dad buying Bancroft his first drum set in 1968.

“Later on she had me listen to the song, ‘Toad,’ by Cream,” Bancroft said. “It had a distinct beat at the beginning, and while she wasn’t a drummer, she showed me the beat, so now of course, she takes all the credit for my professional drumming career of over 50 years. My brother Chuck decided I wasn’t such a punk little brother anymore, and we started listening to records together. He exposed me to the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, James Gang, Little Feat, and the list goes on. I’ll always cherish the day just a couple of days before he passed away, Laurie and I stood on each side of his bed, and what did we discuss? Yeah, music, bands, and how he thought I was a moron for not liking Neil Young as much as he did.”

Family isn’t always the most profound influence. Sometimes, technology holds sway. When Walt Doellefeld was in high school, he bought an old standup Packard Bell radio from a thrift store.

“This was 1959 to 1961,” he wrote. “I heard beautiful harmony music featuring The Anita Kerr Quartet (later Singers). Anita Kerr had recently formed her group to back up other popular singers like Jim Reeves or Perry Como.”

The music this group produced captured his attention and launched a collection of Kerr’s albums.

“Anita was a pianist, singer, arranger, composer, conductor and music producer. Doellefeld said. “Throughout her career, she was nominated seven times for Grammy Awards and won three times. I have about 50 albums of the Anita Kerr Singers and many more where they served as backup singers.”

Linda Griffiths’ mom was her first influencer. She had many records that included religious, country, classical and pop.

“We always had a piano, and I took lessons for a couple of years,” she said. “I was always in choir or chorus at school and/or church. My collection of CDs is upward of 300. Remember the days of the CD member clubs? That’s where I got most of them – and of course, occasionally from the now defunct Hastings.”

And sometimes musical influencers span generations.

Marilyn Fleenor’s grandparents, Elwin and Emma Davis, were her main influencers. They were both accomplished musicians. Her grandfather played trumpet, trombone, clarinet and saxophone. Her grandmother played piano and organ. They both played in various dance bands, and her grandmother was the organist for their church.

“When we had family get-togethers, my grandmother would sit down at the piano after dinner and dishes, my grandfather, uncle and brothers would get out their instruments, and we had our own band to entertain us. It was fabulous!” she said. “My mother never played an instrument, but she always had the radio on and would sing along. She had a lovely voice.”

The first thing Fleenor purchased when she got a job right out of high school in 1963 was a record player.

“It was one of those large suitcase players with speakers built in. I was in seventh heaven,” she said. “I’d be lost without music in my life.”

Me too, Marilyn. Me too.

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com. Hval is the author of “War Bonds: Love Stories from the Greatest Generation” (Casemate Publishers, 2015) available at Auntie’s Bookstore and bookstores nationwide.