‘It is something special’: Former Seattle Sounders midfielder Brad Evans visits children at Providence Sacred Heart

Former Sounders defender Brad Evans signs a jersey for Jeremiah Araujo during a visit to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital in Spokane on Thursday. (Justin Reed/The Spokesman-Review)

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

A special energy was felt throughout the halls of the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital on Thursday as a unique guest spent a couple of hours uplifting and energizing the kids.

The nurses felt it as he walked through the door, but more important, the children occupying beds throughout the halls felt it as he went floor to floor and room to room.

Brad Evans, a former Seattle Sounders and U.S. men’s national team player, roamed in a Bruce Lee-inspired Sounders jersey, brightening the day of every child he encountered with a natural ability to make the youth smile and feel comfortable.

Evans is a brand ambassador for the Sounders, essentially working with every facet of the club.

He serves as a community-facing employee who drives the mission of the Sounders and their corporate sponsor, Providence, a nonprofit health care system operating in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, California and Alaska.

Evans brought along a large stack of Sounders jerseys to sign and gift, but the children were just excited to have a famous athlete at their bedside posing for photos and pitching stories from his playing career.

The first child Evans met was Hudson Smith, who walked up to Evans in the hallway. The little boy was thrilled to have all the attention on him and to get a jersey for himself and his older brother.

Evans helped him put the jersey over his shirt. Smith sported a big grin when Evans signed it with his silver Sharpie.

During that first encounter, Mara Watson poked her head out of her room where she is receiving treatment, hearing the soft noise from outside her door.

She grew up playing soccer, but her condition doesn’t allow her to play now in Pullman where she lives.

“I’ve heard of stories of important people who come by (the rooms) and that is the first time I have seen that happen,” Watson said.

Her mom, Kaitlin, used to work at the Seattle Children’s Hospital, so she has seen a handful of Seattle sports stars in her time surprise and boost spirits.

“This is so cool that they come all the way to Spokane,” Kaitlin said.

“It is something special for kids that are laid up for a week with treatments.”

Ethan Vargas, a Tri-Cities native who is a junior running back for the Richland Bombers, is in Spokane to receive treatment.

He has missed the first two games of the Bombers’ season and will most likely miss a few weeks more as he recovers, including Friday’s matchup against rival Hanford.

Vargas will be tuned in from Spokane, watching the game from his hospital bed.

During Evans’ visit with Vargas, he talked about his injury history. He mentioned what it felt like missing games while watching teammates push forward without him as he battled a major knee injury and consistent soft tissue ailments.

“He was personable, it was relatable, it makes you realize everyone’s human,” Vargas said.

“Honestly, I think a lot of times when you watch all these athletes on TV, you see them portrayed as superhuman. And when they tell you things like this, to me, that makes them all the more inspiring.”

After Evans left the room, Vargas said he wished he could have jumped up and given him a hug.

Katie Lowderback, director of women’s and children’s services for Providence in Spokane, spent many years in the same hallways Evans was traversing. She knows how special these visits can be for the patients and the families.

“Having the recognition from our caregivers as well as the patients has been really beneficial,” she said.

“It’s really great to see all the smiles on their faces when the real-life TV players come.”

Lowderback said the Spokane Children’s Hospital is the only one of its kind between Seattle and Minneapolis. Kids from the entire Inland Northwest, parts of Oregon, Idaho and Montana all travel to Spokane for physical and care.

Evans spent the first part of his journey in the PCCA (psychiatric center for children and adolescents) before heading to the pediatric hematology and oncology floor and finishing up on the pediatric intensive care floor.

Mental health, specifically, is a pillar of what Providence works to emphasize for youths. Evans said it’s also important for him to prioritize that.

He said he still remembers the low moments from his 11-year career more than the highs.

“Negative self-talk was how I pushed myself through and OK, it made me a player who I was and had the career, but it wasn’t the right way to handle any situation,” he said.

“So, I’m still dealing with the effects from that.”

Evans wants to help guide youths who may need direction to keep rolling toward a positive outcome.

“It kind of empowers me to keep going and keep pushing,” he said.

“I could have had a job in tech, but something kept driving me back to community, community, community. That’s kind of how I was built, it’s just in my DNA.”

Evans said his appearances in hospitals around the region can be brutal.

“To see a 12-year-old struggling mentally, that shouldn’t happen. That’s the goal,” Evans said.

“But then when you walk out, you realize the impact that it can make, especially seeing vulnerable teenagers living here full time, because either they don’t have a place to go, or there’s not a safe place for them to go, that is absolutely crushing to me.”

The partnership between Providence and the Sounders took a new step on Jan. 20 when the organizations announced a jersey sponsorship alongside a community-focused mission.

Evans, who played for the Sounders from 2009-2017, was mentored along the way by more senior players. He watched them go to the Seattle Children’s Hospital and become involved with the Make-A-Wish program, for example.

“They were still able to perform on the field, while making an impact in their community,” Evans said.

“And then as you get older, they retire. And then you become that guy, where you’re trying to spread the joy of soccer and athletics, but also understand it’s more than a game. It is lifeblood for a lot of people.”

Evans said that while soccer isn’t for everyone, seeing a friendly face with a jersey who can empathize with them is the goal.

“A little spark in someone’s day to give them something to think about other than maybe why they’re in this place right now,” Evans said.

“And for me, having a partner like this (Providence) allows me now an opportunity to reach out even more to the places that I want to be involved with. I want to be involved with kids, that’s my No. 1 thing.”

Evans spends most of his time with Providence in the Seattle area. Providence is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

The goal is to expand the Providence partnership toward the Tri-Cities and Spokane.

A month ago, Providence and the Sounders hosted the Renton School District to provide free student-athlete physicals. More than 200 students received care over the two-day event. Both organizations and Evans hope it becomes an annual statewide tradition.