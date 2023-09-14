Letters for Sept. 14, 2023

Biden approved disaster relief

Nice to see disaster relief for Florida quickly approved by President Joe Biden, instead of how Donald Trump delayed helping Malden and Pine City. Remember relief for those citizens was finally approved by President Biden just days after he was sworn into office.

Karen Latch

Springdale, Washington

Articles miss accurate portrayal

In recent Spokesman-Review articles condemning Mayor Woodward for attending a religious concert and prayer described as an “extremist, right-wing, conservative, Christian nationalist,” you led readers to believe that Mayor Woodward identifies with all those characteristics. Quite a broad brush with which to paint her! When you have mentioned Councilpersons Zappone and Wilkerson, in their public ridicule and chastisement of the mayor, did you describe them as “extremist, left-wing, liberal, non-Christian globalists?”

It takes a careful reader to realize that the councilpersons must identify themselves with these descriptors to be so quick to chastise the mayor. If their assumption is that the mayor offended the city residents and she is expected to apologize, then the councilpersons should also apologize when they attend a left-wing, liberal gathering or parade for offending the other residents who may be in more agreement theologically and politically with the mayor than with them. Bravo for tolerance!

I would think the S-R and other media would more accurately portray all people in their reporting, but dare I hope and dream?

Remember, the pendulum swings both ways.

Roger M. Long

Mead

Believe climate change experts

I was very disappointed to read Sue Lani Madsen’s opinion piece “Climate change too complex to blame on a single cause” (Aug. 31) because it contains blatant falsehoods, cherry-picked quotes and anecdotes. Multiple published studies from institutions such as Caltech and Yale University show that 97% of active climate scientists agree on four things: climate change is real; it is caused by humans; it is serious; and there are solutions if we act quickly. In 2021, Cornell University surveyed over 88,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies and found that 99.9% agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans. Yet I continue to read pieces like Madsen’s.

Perhaps this is related to reports published by the Union of Concerned Scientists, Harvard University and other reputable sources on leaked documents showing that Exxon, Chevron and other fossil fuel giants have known about that causative effect of burning fossil fuels and climate change since at least the 1970s. The companies not only hid their own scientists’ findings, they spent millions of dollars to actively cast public doubt .

Who should we believe about climate change? A newspaper columnist or a large group of trained professionals who are spending their careers studying climate? The choice doesn’t seem complicated .

Shenandoah Marr

Spokane

Support Jaime Stacy for Mead School Board

Mead voters will face important decisions this fall with the majority of its school board seats up for election. The past few years have been particularly challenging for public education. In order to foster a positive environment so all of our community’s children can succeed, we need leaders with a demonstrated commitment to our students, the district’s top-notch staff and the Mead community.

Jaime Stacy understands the role and responsibilities of a school board member. She brings a varied experience and background to this leadership position, experience and background that will inform solid decision making. Jaime Stacy has a demonstrated history of teamwork and listening to all sides before making decisions.

Stacy is well positioned to build on the Mead School District’s strong legacy and set a solid path for its future. Mead voters would be wise to support her in this fall’s election.

Erica Hallock

Spokane