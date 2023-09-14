Spokane County GOP chair steps down to take new job

The chairman of the Spokane County Republican Party is resigning after less than a year at the helm.

Brian Noble, 49, told party members on Aug. 16 that he’s stepping down from GOP leadership so he can accept a job as executive director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington.

“The opportunity to continue fighting for family rights and religious freedom on the state level greatly excites me,” Noble wrote to party members.

In the words of Larry Sundquist, the chairman of the Family Policy Institute’s board, the organization strives to “fight for life, marriage, religious liberty, and parental rights.”

Noble could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Just two years ago, Noble was virtually unknown in Spokane County political circles. The longtime pastor first gained name recognition when he ran unsuccessfully for a Spokane County Commission seat against Republican incumbent Mary Kuney.

Noble won a significant political victory after that loss, however. The precinct committee officers in December elected him as their new chairman in a landslide.

In his letter to party members, Noble said he’ll officially resign Oct. 15.

MJ Bolt, the Spokane County Republican Party’s vice chair, said in a text message that precinct committee officers will elect Noble’s replacement on Oct. 7.