Spokane trash collection may soon start earlier to avoid dangerous heat

Garbage collection in Spokane may soon be authorized to start an hour earlier in the morning, in response to a state rule meant to protect employees from extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

The Spokane City Council is scheduled to vote on Sept. 25 on an ordinance allowing solid waste collection to begin as early as 5 a.m. for both residential and commercial routes. Currently, local noise ordinances and other city code prohibits solid waste collection trucks from working that early.

The proposal comes due to recent changes in rules set by the state Department of Labor & Industries meant to protect employees from exposure to dangerous heat or air quality. While the modified city code would allow earlier collection, this would only occur when deemed necessary and is not expected to be a year-round modification, said city Public Works spokeswoman Kirstin Davis.

“This makes sure we are in compliance with the L&I regulations, which are set up to protect our employees and workers,” Davis said.

City employees working solid waste collection routes, particularly in rear-loading trucks, spend considerable time outside of their vehicles, where they can be exposed to hazardous outdoor conditions, according to a staff report to the City Council. As a trial of the changes, collections this summer were started up to 30 minutes earlier than normal, though still within what was allowed under current rules.

Local 270, the union represents the city’s solid waste collection workers among others, was not informed of the proposed changes, union president Joe Cavanaugh said in a brief interview.

“It effects a lot of people, and it would have been better if we heard about this ahead of time,” he said. “A lot of our guys put in some very long days, get out there at 7, and a lot of times are out there until the evenings.”