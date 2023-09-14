Sue Lani Madsen: Say the ‘S’ word in September

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

We’re not on the same page politically. We’ve connected over tragedies in our families, the kinds of tragedies nobody wants to talk about. Suicide.

Phil Tyler wants everyone to talk about it. The loss of his son Devon in 2017 pushed him into activism in suicide prevention and support for those left behind.

“You can’t heal what’s not revealed,” Tyler said. “We keep it in the dark which keeps us in the same cycle of avoidance, of not getting help for the victim or the survivors.”

Every suicide leaves a hole in a community as well as a family. No one wants to say the word. Suicide. Grief mixes with anger, seasoned with guilt. Tyler calls it “coulda woulda shoulda” thinking. His son’s suicide by firearm left him angry with the world because he didn’t have the tools to process his reactions. He didn’t stop it. He couldn’t stop it.

The anger could have led to depression. Instead, it led to what Tyler has embraced as post-traumatic growth. PTG theory was developed in the 1990s to describe how positively processing traumatic events expands appreciation for life and new possibilities. Tyler connected to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, where he serves on the board of the Washington Chapter as an advocate. He has also become a trainer in suicide prevention and survivor recovery programs.

“It’s a public health crisis … the second-leading cause of death in ages 10-34,” Tyler said. In 2022, he helped AFSP launch Soul Shop for Black Churches to address a rising suicide rate in 2019 for non-Hispanic Black populations at a time when the overall rate in the U.S. declined by 3%.

Suicide is also a public health crisis in rural areas. Men working in farming/forestry/fisheries have a suicide rate over four times higher than the national average and 1.5 times higher than the next-highest occupational category, as reported by the CDC in 2018.

Trying to be strong, hide weakness and handle it on your own are all risk factors. Loneliness doesn’t just mean four people per square mile. It can be lonely in a crowd if keeping a struggle to yourself and hard for strong people to admit to weakness. Intimate connections make a difference, and a community that dares to say the word. Suicide.

Tyler described community training as one part of prevention.

“We have CPR to restart the heart and QPR to restart hope,” he said. “Question. Persuade. Refer.”

Tyler emphasized the importance of direct questions.

“The common myth is if we talk about it people will act on it,” he said. “Data show when people hear that someone is concerned about them they feel more connected.”

Asking bluntly, “Do you have thoughts of killing yourself?” interrupts a thought pattern that may be shutting out hope. It creates time to persuade and refer to resources. The mental health emergency number 988 is one of those resources. Or you might be the resource.

“You don’t have to be a clinician to offer help, an opportunity to share a story is powerful,” Tyler said. Your active listening might be the first step toward hope, for a friend at risk or for survivors of loss.

Sometimes there are no warning signs. Tyler listed preventative factors as access to good mental health care, connecting to community, and better problem solving and coping skills. Our cultural focus on self and instant results feeds into impulsive acts. Faith can be a protective factor, connecting with fellow believers in future-focused conversations about the world larger than self.

Limiting lethal means is another strategy to interrupt the impulse, although humans are creative. Legal drugs, knives and razors, bridges, railroads, firearms are all useful tools potentially misused.

“The one thing we know particularly about older men in rural areas is their access to lethal means,” Tyler said.

As a gun owner, he recognizes the balance between protecting Second Amendment rights and using red flag laws, but said he’d hope his spouse could have that tool to use if she saw the necessity.

This month there are nearly a dozen causes pleading for pride, action or awareness as the campaign of the month. Kentucky, proud home of legendary U.S. distilleries, asks us to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, responsibly of course. Or perhaps National Honey Month is more to your taste. National Preparedness Month is timely in fire season.

Last week 57 present and past NFL quarterbacks kicked off QB United (www.qbunited.org/) advocating for mental health and suicide prevention as part of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. It’s OK to ask direct questions. It’s OK to say the “S” word. And it’s OK to call or text 988 in a mental health crisis.

Contact Sue Lani Madsen at rulingpen@gmail.com.