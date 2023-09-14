Visit Spokane hires new VP of marketing

Visit Spokane, the official destination marketing and management organization for Spokane County, announced this week that Jeff Hawley has been hired as its new vice president of marketing.

Hawley was born and raised in Spokane. The University of Idaho grad started his career with Coldwater Creek in Sandpoint before moving to Seattle, where he worked at a global marketing agency.

Most recently, he worked at Amazon marketing.

“Jeff is uniquely qualified to take the marketing lead for Visit Spokane,” Rose Noble, president & CEO of Visit Spokane, said in a news release. “We’re excited for the positive, creative energy he’ll bring as we promote and raise awareness of greater Spokane nationwide.”

Hawley’s first day was September 5.

“Although I have spent most of my career and adult life in Seattle, I always dreamed of returning to Spokane for all the amazing things it has to offer,” said Hawley. “I am grateful for this fantastic opportunity to represent a city I love.”