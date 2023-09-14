Week 3 prep football preview: Early season matchups provide playoff vibe with limited spots available

It’s just Week 3, but some of these games have an elimination feel to them already. Just about everybody is playing league games, so every game impacts the playoff races. It’s important to note that each of the three classifications in the Greater Spokane League this season will receive two bids to Week 10 playoffs this season.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mead (1-1, 1-0) at Ridgeline (1-1, 1-1): Either one of these teams could claim a 3A playoff spot, but with just two available for the GSL this season vastly improved Ridgeline would have a tough time getting there with two league losses – and Mead and Mt. Spokane holding the head-to-head tiebreakers.

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane (2-0, 2-0) at Lewis and Clark (1-1, 1-1): Can anyone stop Bode Gardner? The Wildcats senior receiver had two touchdowns last week – and had two more on returns called back due to penalties. LC will get the chance this week after giving up 38 points to Central Valley in Week 2.

Ferris (1-1, 1-1) at Gonzaga Prep (1-1, 1-0): Quarterback John Olson and the young Saxons took a big step in Week 2 as he threw six touchdown passes to earn new coach Jerrall Haynes’ first league win. They’ll face a G-Prep squad eager to get back to league play after its California road trip last week ended in a loss.

Cheney (0-2, 0-2) at Central Valley (1-1, 1-1): The Bears righted the ship last week and shut out Lewis and Clark, with Kimoni Davis emerging as a threat to score whenever he has the ball. The visiting Blackhawks put up 28 points against Ferris but allowed 42 – to a team that scored once in Week 1.

University (0-2) at Post Falls (2-1): Nonleague. The Trojans expect to battle for a league title in Idaho 5A. They host a Titans team that was blanked on the road against Mead last week.

GSL 2A

East Valley (0-2) at Clarkston (1-1): The Bantams lost to Idaho 5A Lewiston last week but put up a fight. They should be at or near the top of this division when they settle playoff spots later. The visiting Knights are still looking for footing under coach Adam Fisher in his second stint with the team.

Shadle Park (2-0) at West Valley (1-1): The Highlanders, behind QB Kaden Hooper, have no problem lighting up the scoreboard, putting up 38 and 33 points in their first two wins. The Eagles bounced back from a Week 1 loss to down a tough Idaho 4A Lakeland team last week.

North Central (0-2) at Pullman (1-1): Thursday, 7 p.m. Greyhounds came up with a hard-fought win over Idaho 4A Moscow in traditional rivalry game last week. Wolfpack scored twice in loss to Colville after Week 1 shutout.

Freeman (2-0) at Rogers (2-0): Friday, 4 p.m. Nonleague. Fresh off earning a WIAA Player of the Week nod for a four-touchdown performance, QB Aaron Kinsey and the host Pirates face their toughest challenge to date against the Scotties, who own a win over West Valley.