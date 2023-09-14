X agrees to try to settle lawsuits over mass layoffs

By Ed Ludlow and Joel Rosenblatt Bloomberg

The private negotiations with a mediator are set for Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to Liss-Riordan’s memo.

“We are very proud to be representing nearly 2,000 former Twitter employees, in individual arbitrations as well as more than a dozen class-action lawsuits in court,” Liss-Riordan said in a statement Wednesday night. “We are working hard to recover what they are owed.”

She declined to elaborate or comment specifically on the scheduled mediation.

X spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, sent after regular business hours.

A San Francisco federal judge ruled in January that workers who filed one of the earliest challenges to Twitter over severance pay were obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.