Cal State Bakersfield becomes fifth known opponent of Gonzaga home nonconference slate

Gonzaga’s first game back on the mainland following a trip to Oahu for the Maui Invitational will take place on Nov. 28 against Cal State Bakersfield at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The matchup was revealed Friday when the Roadrunners announced their full nonconference schedule. A tipoff time and television broadcast details haven’t been announced.

Cal State Bakersfield becomes the 11th known game of the nonconference schedule and the Roadrunners are one of four nonconference opponents that will be visiting Spokane.

Yale is scheduled to play at the Kennel for the Nov. 10 season opener, followed by games against Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 11), Jackson State (Dec. 20) and San Diego State (Dec. 29).

The Bulldogs have a 4-0 record against the Roadrunners with all four previous games taking place in Spokane. Five Gonzaga players scored in double figures when the Bulldogs cruised past the Roadrunners 77-49 during the 2019-20 season.

Coming off an eighth-place finish in the Big West Conference last season, Cal State Bakersfield enters the 13th season of the Rod Barnes era. The Roadrunners finished 11-22 overall and went 6-14 in conference games. They return two of the team’s top three scorers from last year, including senior center Kaleb Higgins, who scored a team-high 13.1 points per game.