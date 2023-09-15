Man charged, woman hospitalized after Libby bar stabbing

Western News, Libby, Mont.

A Libby, Montana, man is charged with stabbing a woman during an alleged incident at a Libby bar early Saturday morning.

David Kenneth Reid, 38, was lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center after allegedly stabbing a woman in the Pastime Bar on Mineral Avenue. According to jail officials, he posted $125,000 bail and has been released.

Reid is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, both misdemeanors. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Lincoln County Justice Court.

According to a probable cause statement by Libby Police Sgt. Ronald Buckner, dispatch advised law enforcement of a stabbing at about 2:03 a.m. on Saturday at the bar.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Breiland found a 47-year-old woman outside the bar on the sidewalk. Breiland and Buckner learned she had been stabbed in the chest directly in line with her heart. The 1-inch cut was bleeding profusely.

The woman said she and her friend didn’t know the man that stabbed her, but that he had been hitting on her throughout the night and she declined his advances.

The woman, who was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center by ambulance, and other witnesses described the man as having a peppered color long beard. According to Buckner’s report, the man left his credit card on the bar in front of the stool where the stabbing had allegedly occurred. Buckner identified the man as Reid. Buckner also recovered the knife that was allegedly used in the stabbing at the scene. He also reported Reid fled the scene following the stabbing.

Buckner then reviewed security video from the bar with county deputies Derryberry and Fisher. Buckner wrote, “The video clearly shows Reid removing a knife from his right pocket while sitting on the bar stool and clearly shows Reid stabbing (the woman) in the chest and fleeing.”

Later, Deputy Breiland found Reid in his truck at the intersection of Main Avenue and West Fourth Street. The three deputies confirmed Reid’s identity and reported he was still wearing the same shirt that was shown in the bar security video.

The deputies attempted to order Reid to get out of the truck for 40 minutes, but he refused, according to Buckner’s report. The deputies said Reid was making assertive movements in his truck, placing his hands over his face and wiping sweat from his face. He also reached into the backseat part of the truck several times.

Then Reid was taken into custody and deputies said he was highly intoxicated. Reid had removed his shoes and jammed them under the brake and gas peddles of his truck.

During a search of Reid, Derryberry asked him if he had any weapons on his person. Reid allegedly replied that he didn’t have any weapons, but the officer found a loaded pistol in an ankle holster on Reid’s left ankle.