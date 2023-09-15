Rob Linebarger: Plan to censure mayor an assualt on all Christians

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Rob Linebarger

For as long as man has held dominion over man, tyranny in the form of persecution of people of faith for political purposes has existed.

That is once again apparent with the call by some members of the Spokane City Council to censure Mayor Nadine Woodward over her appearance at the “Let Us Worship” prayer event last month.

Even the council president thinks the censure goes too far.

“The community already knows where we stand,” Lori Kinnear said (“City Council Members Continue Calls for Censure of Mayor Woodward, Sept. 13). “So this seems like piling on. It does seem political and it does seem like an election year stunt, quite frankly.”

Let’s examine the published word of God, Psalm 2:1-4 “Why are the nations in an uproar and the peoples devising a vain thing? The kings of the earth take their stand and the rulers make council together against the LORD and against His Anointed, saying, let us tear their fetters apart and cast away their cords from us!” He who sits in the heavens laughs, and the Lord scoffs at them.”

Psalm 2, written over three millennia ago and summarized in the Founders Bible with the title “Why Do the Nations Rage?” and text “The modern hostility toward Christianity in America is unprecedented, but the conflict is not new. Throughout history, those who hate God have joined forces with one another to oppose God, His Son, and His people.”

The council members calling for the mayor’s censure prove the validity of the aforementioned summary and the inherent truth in God’s Word as written in the Book of Psalms.

The threat of censure, a political act defined as “an expression of strong disapproval or severe criticism, especially in an official capacity” by members of the Spokane City Council allied with mayoral candidate Lisa Brown is clearly intended to diminish the mayor’s faith and her standing with supporters who themselves, are likely people of faith. Thus, this isn’t merely intended to punish the mayor but like anything the left does for political advantage, its target is all people of faith and its intent is a warning to use caution when celebrating their faith publicly.

Let’s further examine Psalm 2 verse 3: let us tear their fetters apart and cast away their cords. Meaning: “wicked men always feel God’s rule (our faith) and his Law (our conduct based in faith) must be restrained,” according to an online commentary from Bible Hub. And therefore, the wicked must break the bond of faith we have with the Lord in order to control his people through fear and intimidation. Control of the masses is exactly what this hostile action led by Councilmembers Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone is intended to achieve. The mayor is in their crosshairs now, but we, the faithful, are the real long-range target.

The language by Emry Dinman in his articles on the topic is clearly intended to sow fear and doubt in our faith. Dinman labels the thousands of us that attended the Aug. 21 “Let Us Worship” event as “Christian nationalists” which by definition means we believe in Jesus Christ as our lord and savior and love our country. They can’t have this, it’s a threat to their control agenda.

The council members’ resolution says the mayor “tarnished the reputation,” calling on her to deliver an unconditional public apology. I would advise the mayor to do exactly the opposite. Don’t apologize for joining us in prayer, rather embrace your faith publicly and stand for those of us that are under pressure to conceal our faith in order to avoid offending nonbelievers.

When any of us have a moment of weakness let’s remember John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” Let us go forward, spread his word and find peace and salvation in it. These petty political squabbles and theatrics are only temporary, but God’s love is eternal.

Rob Linebarger, of Liberty Lake, is CEO of Washington Citizens for Liberty, a Washington State nonprofit that advocates for the protection of First Amendment rights. He is also a Republican precinct officer, subdistrict leader, and the Spokane County GOP Candidates Committee and Marketing Committee chair.