Spokane schools increase security after vague Snapchat threat

From staff reports

Spokane Public Schools boosted security Friday morning as a result of a threat on social media.

“It was a very vague, generalized threat that is not specific to Spokane or Spokane schools,” said Ryan Lancaster, Spokane Public Schools spokesman.

Even so, Lancaster said Spokane police and district security officers were performing extra patrols Friday morning.

Local school district officials, including in Spokane and Mead, reported to parents they worked with law enforcement to investigate the threat, which appeared on Snapchat.

Spokane police determined the threat was not credible, the Spokane district reported in an email to parents Friday afternoon. The Mead district reported that the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office made a similar determination.

Spokane Public Schools asked students and parents to report suspicious activity or, if they know of anyone in an unsafe situation, to call or text (509) 354-7233 or email safeline@spokaneschools.org.