Things to watch: Idaho sets out for historic second win over FBS opponent at California

The Idaho Vandals are looking to join rare company.

Since 2000, only two Football Championship Subdivision teams have posted two wins in a season over Football Bowl Subdivision foes – North Dakota State did it in 2007, and Portland State earned the distinction in 2015.

The Vandals (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the FCS after a blowout win at Nevada, are seeking a second straight win over an FBS program when they face the Pac-12’s California Golden Bears (1-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

“We’ll have to make another jump,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “We’ll have to play better. We’ll have to play, really, our best football.”

Can Idaho hold up against Cal’s run-heavy offense?

Cal is paced by tailback Jaydn Ott, who has rushed for 270 yards – seventh nationally – and two touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

“The guy who probably scares me the most is (Ott),” Eck said. “Their receivers are good, too, but (Ott) is an NFL player.”

Ott, a freshman All-American last season, started his sophomore year quickly, rushing for 192 yards and two scores in Cal’s blowout win over North Texas. In Week 2, against a strong SEC defensive front from Auburn, Ott still managed 78 yards and a touchdown behind Cal’s veteran offensive line.

Size in the trenches is usually the most significant mismatch when FCS teams face Power Five squads.

“They’re huge up front,” Eck said, noting that Cal’s interior offensive linemen weigh 325, 320 and 320 pounds. “This will be our biggest challenge to date, going against their front.”

Idaho’s linebackers and defensive line are new-look groups that have been rebuilt since last year. But they have impressed early, registering 14 tackles for loss and holding their opponents to 94.5 rushing yards per game.

It’ll likely be the toughest test of the year for Idaho’s defense, which ranks in the top five in the FCS in scoring (11.5 ppg) and yards allowed (227 per game). The Vandals’ first-team defense hasn’t surrendered a touchdown.

To contain Cal’s run-first offense, the Vandals will probably need to avoid one-on-one matchups and lean on creative play-calling from defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Vandal skill players should match up well

Idaho will face mismatches up front, but the Vandals’ skill positions shouldn’t play at much of a disadvantage.

“I think some of our skill guys are Pac-12-level, Power-Five level players,” Eck said, referring to quarterback Gevani McCoy, tailback Anthony Woods, and receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson. “We gotta find a way to get those guys in some one-on-one matchups, because we’ll have some bad one-on-one matchups.”

Idaho’s stars must shine brightest, and McCoy has been stellar so far. He’s thrown for 477 yards and four TDs with one interception on a 72.5% completion rate. McCoy ranks third in the FCS in passing efficiency.

“He’s very accurate, a great leader and very poised,” Eck said of the sophomore. “I don’t worry about Gevani getting rattled in a Pac-12 atmosphere. He’s very even-keel and he’s a competitor.

“To upset an FBS team, you need great quarterback play. I have a lot of confidence and belief in Gevani.”

The consistency of Idaho’s pass protection will be a deciding factor against Cal, which enjoys an experienced defensive line and a skilled group of linebackers – led by perhaps the Pac-12’s best linebacker in senior Jackson Sirmon. Idaho’s young offensive line is “still a work in progress,” Eck said.

“Our effort has been good up front, but they need to make a jump this week for us to win a game like this,” the coach added. “I’m concerned about some of the matchups up front. We’re going to have to play really well on the offensive line. We gotta do a good job limiting the shots on (McCoy).”

Idaho’s receiving corps is arguably the best in the FCS. So, if McCoy is given time, he should find some open targets.

Hatten, one of the nation’s top pass-catchers, will be eager to prove himself on a bigger stage. He’s recorded 176 yards and two touchdowns through two games.

The Vandals are still waiting on a breakout game from Jackson. The senior Bay Area native has been dealing with cramping issues over the past two weeks, Eck said, and has just 68 yards on five catches.

Woods has rushed for 210 yards and two TDs on 31 carries. But considering Cal’s size up front, the Vandals might need to rely on the passing game.

The Vandals, who boast a top-10 offense in the FCS, have enough talent to put together a productive outing against a solid Pac-12 defense.

Turnover margin key

Cal’s defense is allowing 227.5 yards – 11th in the FBS – and 17.5 points per game. Much of the Bears’ defensive success can be attributed to the team’s knack for creating turnovers.

Cal has generated seven takeaways – third most in the country. The Bears’ linebackers are ball hawks and their defensive backs are rangy players who have caused a few fumbles.

But Cal’s offense has struggled with turnovers. The Bears have tossed three interceptions and lost three fumbles.

“We gotta try to take advantage of the fact that they’ve been a little looser with the ball,” Eck said, “and we gotta do a good job of protecting it, because (the Bears) have been outstanding with that.”

The Vandals have committed three turnovers and recorded four takeaways.

Cal’s passing offense may be a bit more susceptible to mistakes than its ground game.

Idaho’s secondary has been excellent to start the year, limiting opponents to just 132.5 passing yards per game. If the Vandals’ defensive backs can intercept a pass or two, it’ll give the team a chance to play close with the Bears.

The Vandals could be without one of their top turnover-forcing defensive backs. Starting safety Murvin Kenion III, who had four interceptions last season, is doubtful to play due to an ankle injury, according to Eck.