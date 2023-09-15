West Valley rides Austin Clark in first half, holds off previously unbeaten Shadle Park

By Liam Bradford The Spokesman-Review

West Valley’s first half Friday proved to be good enough – just barely – in its Greater Spokane League 2A matchup against Shadle Park.

The Eagles dominated the early part of their home opener, as their defense allowed just 69 yards on three first-half possessions .

West Valley entered halftime with a 13-0 lead but the momentum the Eagles had accumulated in the first half vanished in the third quarter, and they were fortunate to hold Shadle Park off to secure a 13-7 victory.

In doing so, head coach Craig Whitney and the Eagles (2-1, 1-0) handed the Highlanders (2-1, 0-1) their first loss of the 2023 season.

WV linebacker Kenan Dunfield had a huge fourth-down stop as the game wound down to help seal the victory.

Dunfield said he was anticipating all summer the first home game of his senior season.

“I couldn’t wait to be back on this field playing in front of this student section,” he said. “I think we showed our dedication to the game and our will to work for it. Our defense is unbeatable right now. We get stops all over the place, and we’re all one unit at this point.”

West Valley forced a turnover on the game’s opening kickoff, recovering a fumble at the 25-yard line. The Eagles cashed in with an 11-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Ethan Turley to Tate LejaMeyer just 3 minutes into the game.

In the first half, Eagles running back Austin Clark carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown rush with less than 2 minutes remaining in the first half.

After halftime, the Highlanders prevented Clark from getting anything going, holding him to zero rushing yards in the second half. Clark, however, finished with three catches for 38 yards.

Turley rushing for 35 yards on six carries in the second half. Turley completed 14 passes for 146 yards, one TD and one interception.

Shadle Park’s offense looked much better in the second half. Coach Jim Mace’s offense found results through short passes to wideout Jacob Boston and designed quarterback run plays with Kaden Hooper. Hooper rushed for 29 yards and Boston hauled in five catches for 61 yards.

The first league game of the season for both teams was primarily a defensive showdown. The Eagles’ defense, allowing less than 150 total yards, was the key to the win.

“Our team was gritty and I’m proud of the fight in our kids to grind out a win and overcome mistakes against a good Shadle team,” Whitney said. “I think our defense played outstanding. I think resilient is a good word.

The Highlanders stayed close with the performance of their defense and special teams . On the second play of the third quarter, Turley fumbled in the backfield, the ball rolled into the end zone and was pounced on by a swarm of defenders for the Highlanders’ only score , recorded by Carson Eickstadt.

Shortly thereafter, the Highlanders forced a three-and-out and Boston had a 65-yard return into the red zone. Shadle Park was unable to cash in on that opportunity to take the lead.

Shadle Park had another chance with 10 minutes left. West Valley muffed a punt on its 30-yard line, and the Highlanders recovered. West Valley had a huge fourth-down stand in its territory as the Highlanders fumbled another opportunity.

The Eagles’ offense wound down the clock for a large chunk of the fourth quarter. Shadle Park got the ball back but didn’t capitalize. Hooper threw two incomplete passes before being picked off by WV’s Levi Barham to seal the Highlanders’ fate.

The Highlanders will look to bounce back Friday at home against the North Central Wolfpack at 7 p.m.

The Eagles host the Clarkston Bantams on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We love playing at home. We’ll enjoy this for 24 hours, then we’re on to Clarkston,” Whitney said.