COVID is here to stay. That means long covid is, too.

By Leana S. Wen Special to Washington Post

COVID-19 is now endemic, meaning the coronavirus is here to stay and health officials must pivot from treating it like a one-time emergency to managing the disease in perpetuity. The same must be true of long COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 6% of American adults have lingering symptoms from COVID infection. But despite the condition’s prevalence, much about long COVID remains a mystery. Most distressing is the fact that there is no cure for it.

This needs to change. Key to living with COVID is reckoning with its consequences, which includes having a plan to treat those afflicted with post-COVID conditions.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has been leading the push for funding to accelerate long COVID research. His advocacy is personal: He contracted COVID in March 2020, and while his symptoms were mild and quickly subsided, one never went away.

“It felt like all my nerve endings had suddenly had the volume knob turned up,” he told me in an interview. This didn’t prevent him from working, and he didn’t develop more common long COVID symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, heart palpitations or dizziness. But the continuous nerve tingling was intense and uncomfortable enough that it interfered with his sleep.

When it didn’t go away after six months, he went to see a neurologist, who told him that while the sensation likely wouldn’t get worse, it might also never improve. So far, this has turned out to be true.

Kaine considers himself fortunate because unlike 1 in 4 people with long COVID, he does not have significant activity limitations. “It’s one thing for me to be 65 and face the prospect of nerve tingling for the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s another thing to be 35” and not have the energy to provide for one’s family.

Because of his openness in sharing his story, Kaine has heard from many long COVID patients who are frustrated that they aren’t being taken seriously. This mirrors the experience of people with other complex and disabling conditions such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome. Because these conditions come in so many forms and lack definitive tests, their diagnosis is challenging. Patients can go years before finding a provider who understands the severity of their situation.

Other viral illnesses can also cause long COVID-like symptoms. A 2023 study published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports found that 12 months after infection, 18% of those with documented coronavirus had persistent symptoms, as did 16% of those who had a respiratory illness but tested negative for COVID.

This doesn’t mean long COVID isn’t real; rather, it shows that the disease is complex and that other viral illnesses could have continuing impacts. Everyone with post-viral conditions deserve relief from their symptoms.

Thus far, more than $1 billion has gone to fund long COVID research through the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies. Kaine is spearheading efforts to secure additional resources, including through bipartisan legislation introduced with another senator with long COVID, Todd C. Young (R-Ind.).

Advancing these bills will not be easy, Kaine said, as it’s become hard to generate interest in pandemic-related issues. “I get why people would want to move on,” he told me.

Yet it’s precisely because Americans are moving on that the medical community must double down to treat and prevent long COVID. Fortunately, the risk of developing post-COVID conditions is lower today than it was at the start of the pandemic, and most of those affected will improve. A British Medical Journal study of nearly 2 million COVID-positive people in Israel found that most health issues resolved within a year. Vaccination also reduces the severity and duration of post-COVID conditions, as does the diabetes drug metformin and the antiviral pill Paxlovid.

Still, every time someone contracts the coronavirus, they could develop lasting symptoms. And a small but significant number of these instances will be life-altering. Many Americans will decide that despite this risk, they won’t limit social interactions or their travel plans, and they won’t start wearing masks again. I think this is understandable, but it also means more people could become afflicted with a serious ailment.

Primary care providers must be trained to recognize long COVID and initiate treatment. Until there is a cure, each symptom will have to be individually addressed. People with joint pain might improve with anti-inflammatories and physical therapy. Those with headaches and palpitations might benefit from medications and specialty neurology and cardiology care.

In the meantime, researchers must make it a top priority to find lasting relief for patients suffering from post-viral conditions, ME/CFS and related illnesses. Those who question continued investment should keep in mind that long COVID could one day impact them, too. Taking it seriously is the price we must pay for returning to life without pandemic-era restrictions.