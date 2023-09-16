Friday Night (High)lights: Ridgeline moves into driver’s seat; Rogers starts 3-0 first time in 20 years

Every year in late summer, folks start asking me, “Who’s gonna be good in the league?” Usually, my polite response is, “Let’s wait until they take the field.”

Well, they have. And it probably comes as no surprise if you follow the Greater Spokane League that outside of a couple of upstarts the same teams that have topped the league for the past decade (and plus, in some cases) are right back where they have been.

As always, here are our weekly five thoughts (plus one) about the football performances across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Big time

Week 3 is early to talk about an elimination game, but a 3A playoff spot is there for the taking and Ridgeline stepped up in a big way Friday, knocking off Mead in double overtime 20-17, to take the tiebreaker away from the Panthers. With several teams in the 3A ranks struggling to find footing this season, Ridgeline is in great position to advance to the postseason for the first time in program history.

Rolling

Mt. Spokane, Gonzaga Prep and Central Valley had little trouble advancing their records Friday night, winning by a combined score of 115-14 over Lewis and Clark, Ferris and Cheney, respectively. It’s a testament to those three schools’ coaching staffs and administrations that every year we’re talking about all three programs having success on the field.

Struggling

On the other hand, the other programs involved in those contests – along with University, which lost to Post Falls 69-0 – continue to have trouble competing against the heavyweights in the league, and it’s been that way for several years and through a couple of coaching changes at some places.

This league is better when there’s more competition from top to bottom, and someone smarter than present company will have to figure out why that isn’t happening.

Leading the way

One program on the rise in the 2A ranks is Rogers, as the Pirates won their third straight to start the season, a 31-20 victory over perennial 1A challenger Freeman. Aaron Kinsey accounted for four touchdowns – throwing two touchdown passes, running for a 70-yard score and adding a touchdown on a kickoff return – to give him nine combined on the season.

It’s the first time since 1994 the Pirates have started 3-0, and they haven’t won four straight to start a season since 1968, when they won the first seven and tied G-Prep for the old Spokane City League title with an 8-1 record.

Rough ending

Thursday night’s matchup between North Central and Pullman ended with a suspension of play with 9½ minutes left in the game as the game officials deemed there was a violation of the WIAA discriminatory language policy. According to GSL Commissioner Paul Kautzman, based on the information relayed to the league and the Washington Officials Association, “the crew erred in stopping the contest” with Pullman leading 35-7.

The league and both schools are investigating the incident and “understand the severity of the situation,” Kautzman said, and “protocols and processes are being reviewed so this does not happen again.”

Abusive, sexual or racially insensitive language should not be tolerated at any athletic event, but especially at the high school level. If – and that’s still to be determined – that happened here, the appropriate discipline will be handled by the league and schools. Game officials have a hard enough job, and we’re not here to criticize (especially since we weren’t there), but the response in this situation seemed drastic.

Plea for help

You might not have noticed – which could be part of the problem – but the prep football roundup in Saturday’s e-edition was pretty light, as was the list of scores on our scoreboard page. There were 28 games listed for our region Friday night, and we heard from just eight of those games to report the scoring summary and player stats. Our staff pulled the rest of the final scores from publicly available sources.

The S-R is the last news-gathering agency in the Pacific Northwest that reports day-of-game box scores. Even though we don’t have room for them in the print version anymore (probably another part of the problem) we publish them, along with a recap, on our website (spokesman.com/high-school-sports), which is full of useful information but highly underused, I’m afraid.

This seems to be a football problem – we’re getting the typical good response from other sports, and our game recaps and daily roundups have been as robust as ever.

So, consider this a plea to the football coaches and athletic directors in our community, both in the GSL and across Eastern Washington … and yes, North Idaho. At the very least, please send us your scoring summary at the end of the game so we can get some kids’ names in the paper. If the full stats have to wait until you review the film, so be it.

Find a parent or booster club member to keep track of scoring plays and call [(509) 459-5500] or email (preps@spokesman.com) them to us. There are dozens of people at every game shooting cellphone video to load onto their kids’ Hudl accounts, but you can’t find one to keep track of the scoring plays?

Or better – teach a student how to do it and give them a letter for keeping stats. In high school, my sister earned 12 letters keeping stats for her three brothers’ teams.

It shouldn’t be this hard to highlight the achievements of our local student-athletes.