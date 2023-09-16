Idaho puts scare in California but Golden Bears rally for 31-17 win

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

To beat California, Idaho needed to protect quarterback Gevani McCoy, slow down the Golden Bears’ running attack and win the turnover battle, Idaho coach Jason Eck said before the game.

The Vandals couldn’t do those things for a full game Saturday, but they still put a scare in the Bears. Idaho scored the game’s first 17 points and led 17-14 at halftime before Cal rallied in the final two quarters to secure a 31-17 nonconference victory in Berkeley, California.

The result left both teams with 2-1 records.

The degree to which this frustrated Idaho was written on the faces of his teammates, said Jermaine Jackson, who caught six passes for 62 yards, rushed for 14 yards on a pair of carries and returned three kickoffs for 39 yards and two punts for 8 yards on a busy afternoon.

“I saw the look in everybody’s eyes when I got back to the locker room,” Jackson said. “For these (Football Championship Subdivision) guys to be a little bit angry about losing to a (Football Bowl Subdivision) school tells you a lot.”

“We made too many mistakes,” Eck said.

The Vandals surrendered two fumbles and an interception while the Bears had no turnovers. Idaho also was penalized nine times for 82 yards, compared to 50 yards on six penalties for Cal.

Playing up-tempo and without a huddle, the Bears gradually wore down Idaho’s defense, rushing for 256 yards. Idaho managed just 107. Montana State graduate transfer Isaiah Ifanse outgained the Vandals with 137 rushing yards on 22 carries for Cal. Ashton Stredick added 77 yards and Sam Jackson 41 for the Golden Bears.

Eck saluted the Vandals’ effort, especially from McCoy. The Bears brought intense pressure on him all game while rushing just three. McCoy completed 28 of 46 passes for 279 yards and one interception. He also gained 31 yards on the ground on 10 attempts.

“We’ve got to play better to beat a good team like Cal,” Eck said.

Jackson completed 12 of 23 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears.

After Ricardo Chavez put Idaho on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal, the Vandals got on a productive roll. Anthony Woods finished off an 80-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown when McCoy faked a pass and gave the ball to Woods on a misdirection. The Vandals had advanced to the 19-yard line because McCoy and Hayden Hatten connected on a 17-yard pass on fourth-and-9 from the 36-yard line.

The next time Idaho got the ball, McCoy scored again , diving into the end zone from 2 yards out on fourth down.

This was Idaho’s high-water mark. Cal’s size on defense and pace on offense began to overwhelm Idaho’s bravado at that point.

Early in the second quarter Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter hooked up on a 20-yard scoring pass for the Bears’ first points. Near the end of the period quarter, Jackson found a wide-open Trond Grizzell with a 36-yard touchdown after an Idaho coverage breakdown.

The Vandals never regained momentum. The Bears took a 21-17 lead on the opening series of the third quarter when Jackson ran 27 yards for a score. Ifanse added a touchdown with a 1-yard run, and Michael Luckhurst kicked a 39-yard field goal for Cal.

Idaho’s last chance to reverse its fortunes ended when Cal defensive lineman Darius Long jarred loose a Jordan Dwyer reception with 3 minutes to play and Bears linebacker Myles Jernigan recovered the fumble.

Afterward, Eck contemplated the entire nonconference portion of Idaho’s season and saw more optimism than dismay.

“Getting two wins in nonconference play is an improvement over last year,” he said. “We are still in a position to achieve all of our goals … be Big Sky Conference champions.”