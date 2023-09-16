Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez extends MLB’s longest active on-base streak

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In an otherwise silent clubhouse late Friday, Julio Rodriguez walked behind Teoscar Hernandez and rubbed the top of his teammate’s head as Hernandez prepared for a postgame interview.

The Mariners had just been dealt a 6-3 series-opening defeat to the L.A. Dodgers, and Hernandez had struck out to end the game with two runners on base.

Some 20 minutes later, Hernandez smiled after Rodriguez’s playful gesture.

Hernandez also struck a positive tone in his assessment of the game, and of what’s ahead for the Mariners.

“You just have to go home and put this game in the trash cash,” he said. “Tomorrow’s another (game). Try again. A new day. Just keep going.”

That encouraging outlook has been a steady presence from the 30-year-old right fielder/designated hitter, and it’s one of the things that has endeared him to teammates and coaches in his first season in Seattle – even as he was scuffling at the plate through most of the first half of the season.

“Teo has been the same guy the entire year,” manager Scott Servais said. “He has not changed. He has not wavered. And I’m happy he’s on the run he’s on right now.”

Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 30 games on Saturday night when he drew a seven-pitch walk in his first plate appearance against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

It’s the longest active on-base streak in the majors and the longest by any Mariners player since Robinson Cano (34 games) in 2016.

“He’s meant a lot to us,” said Manny Acta, the Mariners’ third-base coach. “He’s so even-keel, and that really helps us a lot. And because of what Julio has done – which has been unbelievable – Teo has kind of been in the shadows. But he’s been ridiculous – ridiculous in a good way. It’s just the not many people are noticing because of what Julio’s doing.”

Rodriguez, hitting .389 with a 1.137 OPS in his last 37 games, ranks as the second-most valuable hitter in baseball since Aug. 1, just behind the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts.

Hernandez isn’t far behind, ranking seventh in the American League with a weighted Runs Create plus (wRC+) of 161 since Aug. 1 (100 being average).

During his streak, he was hitting .361 with eight home runs, eight doubles, 29 RBIs and a 1.023 OPS entering Saturday.

“He leads by example,” Acta said. “He’s a guy who plays every day. He helps out in our meetings and stuff like that. … The way he looks at things, he’s got a lot of discipline, and the younger guys look up to him.”

Hernandez will be a free agent after the season, and with the way he’s playing now he might be the best hitter on the market not named Shohei Ohtani.

He is eligible to receive a qualifying offer from the Mariners.

Notes

• Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to eight games Saturday night with a third-inning double off Kershaw. (He was then thrown out attempting to steal third base.) Rodriguez entered the game leading the AL with 173 hits.

• Kershaw, in his 16th season, made just the fourth start of his career in Seattle and the fifth overall against the Mariners. He entered the game with a 4-0 record and a 2.33 ERA against the M’s. Since 1920, the 35-year-old left-hander has the lowest all-time ERA (2.48) and WHIP (1.00) among starting pitchers who have thrown 1,500 innings. His opponents’ batting average of .209 ranks third all time behind Nolan Ryan (.204) and Sandy Koufax (.205).

• After wrapping up the Dodgers series Sunday, the Mariners will play their final 13 games of the regular season against divisional opponents. They open their final road trip Monday at Oakland, before flying to Texas to begin a three-game series Friday. They’ll close out the regular season at home with three games against Houston (Sept. 25-27) and four against the Rangers (Sept. 28-Oct. 1).