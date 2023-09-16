Prep roundup: Alexis Griswold paces East Valley soccer past Colville; Kennedy Smith leads Ferris over Colfax

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

Nonleague

East Valley 6, Colville 0: Alexis Griswold scored three goals and the visiting Knights (3-2) shut out the Crimson Hawks (0-3).

Woodinville 2, Ridgeline 0: Abi Mai and Ava McGowan each scored a goal and visiting Woodinville (2-1-1) beat the Falcons (3-1).

Volleyball

Nonleague

Ferris 3, Colfax 1: Kennedy Smith had nine kills and the visiting Saxons (2-2) beat the Bulldogs (2-2) 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-14. Emma Hutchison led Colfax with eight kills.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Wenatchee 1: Maddie Finnegan had 13 kills and the Bullpups (5-0) beat the visiting Panthers (7-1) 25-17, 19-25, 15-25, 19-25.

Northwest Christian 3, Riverside 0: Grace Engles and Macey Shamblin had three kills apiece and the visiting Crusaders (4-1) beat the Rams (2-3) 25-13, 25-12, 25-21.

Cross country

Wenatchee Invite: At Walla Walla State Park. Hayden Roberts (Ephrata) won the boys race in 15 minutes, 41 seconds. Kylah Madariaga (Wenatchee) won the girls race in 18:52.

The Wenatchee boys took first place with 108 points, followed by Ellensburg (117) and Hanford (128). Wenatchee also won the girls race with 55, followed by University (114), and Lakeside (121). Ridgeline (135) placed fourth.