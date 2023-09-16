Spokane Chiefs drops preseason finale to Portland 6-2

KENNEWICK – Marcus Nguyen scored the go-ahead short-handed goal midway through the second period and the Portland Winterhawks beat the Spokane Chiefs 6-2 in the Western Hockey League preseason finale for both teams at Toyota Center on Saturday.

Portland (4-1-0-0) scored three more goals in the third period to wrap up the exhibition season.

Carter Streek scored both goals for the Chiefs, which finished 3-2-1-0 in the preseason slate. Cooper Michaluk made 28 saves on 34 shots for Spokane.

The Chiefs’ regular season opens Friday at Kamloops.