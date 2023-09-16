Whitworth rallies in fourth quarter for comeback road win over Chapman

From staff reports

ORANGE, Calif. – Luis Salgado and Austin Ewing scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, as Whitworth scored 14 unanswered points to beat Chapman in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Pirates (2-0) trailed 14-10 at halftime and went down 17-10 on a field goal by Panthers (0-1) kicker Ken Baierl with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

Whitworth scored on its next two possession on a 1-yard rush by quarterback Ewing and 8-yard rush by Salgado, respectively. Salgado gained 95 yards on 18 attempts. Ewing completed 21 of 34 attempts for 283 yards and a touchdown.

Whitworth opens Northwest Conference play at home Saturday against Pacific Lutheran. Kickoff is 1 p.m.