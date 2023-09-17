A Grip on Sports: The weekend features the odd contrast between college football success and profesional sports mediocrity

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A couple weeks ago we were so all-in concerning Seattle’s professional teams. This morning? Worried. The usually contending Sounders are average at best. The Mariners have leveled off offensively and now are beginning to sink in the standings. And the Seahawks? After their stinker of an opener last week, they need to win in Detroit today if only to keep their followers’ spirits up.

•••••••

• Can the Hawks pull it off? It is the NFL, a league that enforces some mediocrity, so yes. But will they? Not sure anyone is betting on it, despite Detroit being just a 4.5-point favorite. It would take a 180-degree turnaround but, with both offensive tackles sidelined – that pool you noticed on the field this morning is from Aidan Hutchinson’s drool – and the defense still missing its enforcer, we’re afraid they’re going to go all 360 degrees on us.

You know, running around in circles.

At least we’ll know in the early afternoon whether next week will be one of moping around or sporting a smile – until we start worrying about what the Panthers can bring to Seattle.

• The Mariners have designs on not just making the playoffs but doing some damage. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, shall we? It’s going to take some hard work, some knuckling down and getting in the mud, to even get into the postseason. First things first.

The most frustrating part of the recent down streak is how often the team fails in the little things – and we’re not even referring to situational hitting, which isn’t its forte and never will be. We’re talking about baserunning and hitting the cutoff man the like. Such things rarely show up in the box score but have an oversized influence on the result – especially against good teams.

Then again, the biggest issue is the offense, which seems to have burned out its clutch recently. Without it, there will be more defeats like last night’s 6-2, a game that 0-0 into extras and hinged on the M’s inability to produce with runners on base.

• We’re not going to jump in too deeply with the Sounders. Another draw in a boring, not-even-methodical road match. This team lacks speed, fails to excite and rarely makes it worthwhile to go through the hoops of getting Apple TV+ running.

• OK, enough of the pros. How about them Cougs? And Beavers? The Pac-2 is undefeated, ranked and headed for a Pac-12-opening-Saturday showdown.

The unfairness of that aside, next week’s game in Pullman should be friendly battle. Kind of like playing one-on-one with your brother or sister. Elbows will be thrown, knees will be scrapped but, afterward, the common enemy is still out there. Hands must be clasped, unity restored and harmony ensured afterward.

But, what fun before then.

Both schools are playing high-end football. Yes, Oregon State sleepwalked through a home 26-9 win over San Diego State on Saturday, while Washington State toyed with out-of-its-league Northern Colorado.

But the Beavers have won seven consecutive games. They are a legitimate contender for the last Pac-12 title game as we know it.

The Cougars? The game everyone was raving about last night, Colorado’s stunning double-overtime win over Colorado State, showed just how good WSU is. The Rams looked overmatched two weeks ago when Wazzu visited Fort Collins. The players who starred last night were stifled as Washington State raced to a 36-3 lead and coasted to a 50-24 victory.

Anyone who ranks Colorado above Washington State this week either doesn’t understand the game or has succumbed to the hype. Or both.

• By the way, we expect the 18th-ranked Buffaloes to move up in the rankings. And the 23rd Cougars to stay the same. Maybe even fall behind UCLA.

Such is life when you are a member of the Pac-2.

•••

WSU: The few folks who shambled into Martin Stadium on a near-perfect late summer Saturday expected a few things. A win, for sure. A blowout, probably. And some fireworks, definitely. They got them all. And they also got to see almost the entire Cougar roster in action. Greg Woods uses his game story to highlight reserve quarterback John Mateer’s contributions as an example of the depth shown. And he adds this piece that delves into it more. … Theo Lawson then shares his description of Dylan Paine’s efforts. Paine’s 52-yard run yesterday is the longest of the season. Theo also has the difference makers. … Tyler Tjomsland covers the entire game in his usual photo gallery. … The folks in the office put together the recap with highlights. … We watched from home, marveled at the issues the Pac-12 Network had with the basic nuts and bolts of the game – we guess we didn’t hear even half the penalties or replays described by the referee – and had our TV Take. … We also have some coverage of the game from the Northern Colorado point of view. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, early Saturday, Jon Wilner posted a story on the Mercury News website outlining some documents he had uncovered from WSU’s and OSU’s filing in Colfax, where they earned a preliminary injunction. They are damning in a way for the Pac-12’s argument that all 12 teams should be included in board meetings about the conference’s future. Up until recently, that wasn’t the conference’s opinion and its legal counsel even cited the same bylaw the Pac-2 did. What could have forced an about-face? We wonder. Not really. Money. We can link his column in the S-R. … John Canzano is also looking forward to Saturday’s Pullman showdown. … Where will the eight ranked teams in the Pac end up this week? Still ranked, that’s for sure. … Washington went into East Lansing and piled injury onto the insult that has been heaped onto Michigan State in the past week. The eighth-ranked Huskies rolled 41-7. … The most entertaining game was the After Dark double-overtime thriller in Boulder. No. 18 Colorado wasn’t impressive, though it didn’t help that two-way player Travis Hunter went out after the cheapest of cheap shots. Still, the Buffaloes pulled out a 43-35 victory. … No. 16 Oregon State not only was a winner on the field, 26-9 over visiting San Diego State, but the Beavers didn’t play all that well. Jonathan Smith should have their attention all week. … We’re going to delve into the Idaho side of things below, but California’s come-from-behind 31-17 win over the FCS’ fifth-ranked team didn’t impress the Bay Area folks. … Neither did Stanford’s 30-23 loss to new coach’s Troy Taylor’s old team, Sacramento State. That the Hornets are ranked eighth in the FCS didn’t seem to matter. … Oregon will host Colorado next week. Yesterday, the 13th-ranked Ducks rolled over visiting Hawaii 55-10. … There was little doubt UCLA would run all over North Carolina Central and the 24th-ranked Bruins did, 59-7. They used four quarterbacks but freshman Dante Moore started and starred. … Utah played another top-10 Big Sky school but Weber State didn’t have enough to keep up with the Utes. We lamented last week the choice of quarterbacks and they made a change this week in the 31-7 victory. … Fresno State was favored at Arizona State. The Bulldogs covered easily, winning 29-0. The Sun Devils are in trouble. … Arizona might be too in Pac-12 play but the Wildcats had little of it against visiting UTEP, winning 31-10.

EWU: After two tough road games, the Eagles were happy to be home. For another tough test against 19th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana. Eastern moved the ball all game but it took a late pick-six to ensure the 40-29 nonconference win. Dan Thompson has more in this game story and a notebook. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, besides Sacramento State’s stunning win at Stanford, Weber State’s 31-7 loss to Utah and Northern Colorado’s big loss in Pullman, the conference had mostly FCS games. Or lower, as Montana got past highly regarded Division II program Ferris State 17-10 in Missoula. … Third-ranked Montana State routed Stetson in Bozeman. … Northern Iowa invaded Pocatello and handled Idaho State 41-17. … Utah Tech, which had already lost to two conference schools, pounded Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. … UC Davis held off Southern Utah 23-21 in the Aggies home opener. … Cal Poly started slowly but romped over Lincoln 41-20. … Finally, Portland hosted someone named North American University and won, wait for it, 91-0 over the NAIA school from Texas. It was that score after three quarters.

Idaho: As we mentioned above, the Vandals took a 17-0 lead in Berkeley but never scored again. Peter Harriman put together this game story.

Whitworth: The Pirates trailed by a touchdown in the fourth quarter but rallied for a 24-17 win in Orange, Calif., against Chapman.

Preps: Not only does Dave Nichols have his usual roundup of Saturday’s action, he also has his Friday Night (High)lights column, looking back at the week’s football action. In it, he makes an impassioned plea for better reporting of the games’ results.

Chiefs: Dave also has a summary of Spokane’s final preseason game, a 6-2 loss to Portland in Kennewick.

Mariners: The 6-2 defeat resulted in the visiting Dodgers celebrating clinching the National League West title. With one more well-timed hit, the M’s could have be basking in the glow of pulling within a half-game of first place in the A.L. West. Instead, they are outside, looking in at the playoff spots. … Teoscar Hernandez seems to get on base every game. Mainly because he has for more than a month.

Seahawks: Today’s game is a big one for the Hawks that’s for sure. Detroit is good and, last week at least, Seattle is not. … In an odd piece of trivia, one of KXLY’s journalists is the granddaughter of legendary Minnesota Viking coach Bud Grant. Hopefully, Natalie Grant won’t wear purple if the Hawks and Vikings play in the playoffs. … DK Metcalf was fined over issues last week.

Sounders: A 1-1 draw in Dallas. Well, it was better than a defeat. Seattle is still well inside the playoff cut line in the weak Western Conference. And that’s about the nicest thing we can say about the once-proud franchise.

•••

• After we turned off the Mariners game in disgust, we focused our attention on Boulder. We had watched off and on up to then. Yes, CSU played better last night. But it’s not as if the Rams had an infusion of defensive line talent and size. Unless Colorado’s offensive line improves, there are Pac-12 schools that will punish the Buffs. Until later …