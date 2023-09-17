Classes to reduce risk of falling are designed for ages 60 and older

Seniors who fear injuries from falling shouldn’t settle for sedentary lifestyles, said Phil Helean, an educator with Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington.

Staying inactive at home actually can make people more prone to falls as they get weaker and don’t improve their balance. It can also lead to becoming isolated and depressed, Helean said.

He urges that people 60 and older instead learn about strategies, techniques, exercises and mental coping skills to remain active.

A number of free “A Matter of Balance” classes are available to seniors 60 and older between now and December, including at multiple locations, by ALCEW-trained coaches.

Locations for sessions are in Spokane Valley, the South Hill, downtown, north Spokane, Mead, Cheney and in Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Whitman counties.

Taking a fall prevention class also can offset the grim numbers regarding falling injuries. In 2022, Spokane County had more than 10,000 fire department emergency calls for fall-related accidents.

The state Department of Health listed Spokane County as having the highest rate of fall-related deaths in the state, Helean said.

Two coaches for each Matter of Balance session work to help people gain confidence about managing falls, increasing strength and finding ways to reduce falls. A guest expert offers tips for what to do if someone does take a fall. Participants later report they’ve increased the amount of exercise they do on a regular basis.

Each class is done in eight two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem–solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.

To learn more about the class or other fall prevention programs at Aging & Long Term Care, visit altcew.org/programs-services/preventing-falls.

Registration is required to attend a class. For questions, contact Helean at (509) 777-1571, or email philip.helean@dshs.wa.gov.