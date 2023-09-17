Hunter M. Abell: The most important holiday you’ve never heard of

Hunter M. Abell

On Sunday we celebrate Constitution Day. It commemorates the day – Sept. 17, 1787 – that delegates to the Constitution Convention signed the Constitution in Philadelphia. It is an understated American holiday, and there is no traditional method of observance.

The National Archives is the keeper of the document. Until 1970, the National Archives only placed the first page and the signature page on display. One day, assistant archivist Frank Burke noticed an elderly woman holding up the line at the Constitution so she could read the entire document. When she realized that only the first and last pages were displayed, she said it was her right to read it in its entirety. After they spoke, Burke arranged to place all four pages on display.

Today, we need members of the public and national leadership who are hungry to read, understand and protect all four pages of the U.S. Constitution. This is especially important in a time of declining public trust in our institutions. Gallup’s 2023 Confidence in Institutions poll recorded either record-low or near record-low public confidence in a wide variety of national institutions, including the political branches of government, the courts and law enforcement.

In times of distrust, we can draw strength from the values enshrined in our national charter. Toward that end, may I make a suggestion? Start your own Constitution Day tradition. Read the preamble, attend a citizenship ceremony, or write your member of Congress. Then, if you have extra time, head on Monday to one of Washington’s 39 county seats to observe your District and Superior Courts in action. Or, alternatively, travel to the Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse in downtown Spokane, or its counterpart down the road in Richland, to observe your federal courts dispense justice.

If you do, you will witness something worth celebrating. Every weekday, over 33,000 Washington attorneys and judges flock to these courthouses to perform the daily important, and sometimes thrilling, service of executing the promises of our U.S. Constitution, Washington State Constitution and our federal and state laws. You will also see citizens coming to serve in one of the most important roles of all: jurors.

As the incoming president of the Washington State Bar Association, I can tell you that these attorneys, judges and jurors are like the lady reading the Constitution. They seek to read and understand all of it. Attorneys do not always get it right, but we strive mightily toward that end. I believe that viewing the workings of attorneys, judges and juries can only increase public confidence in our national institutions at a time when we sorely need it.

Although the National Archives is the formal keeper of the document, adherence to the U.S. Constitution and rule of law is fundamentally kept in the hearts of the American people. On this Constitution Day, let us rededicate ourselves to reading, understanding and protecting our national charter.

Hunter M. Abell is incoming President of the Washington State Bar Association, a civil litigation lawyer at Williams Kastner in Spokane and a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.