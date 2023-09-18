I-90 crash forced freeway closure Monday morning

A semitruck crash caused the closure of eastbound Interstate 90 for several hours Monday morning as crews worked to tow the truck.

The driver of an Amazon semi driving east just past the Tyler exit drove onto the shoulder, lost control and tipped into the median, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell.

WSP reported the crash about 2:15 a.m. Riddell said the driver suffered only minor injuries. About an hour later, the Washington Department of Transportation reported that the highway was closed to remove the semi. Vehicles were detoured onto state Highway 904.

Riddell said the truck was full, and two cranes on trucks as well as airbags were used to right the semi. The highway reopened about 10 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The driver was cited for the truck’s wheels leaving the roadway, Riddell said.