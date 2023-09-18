Subscribe now

Letters for Sept. 18, 2023

Saved from painful situation

Thank you, Fox-KAYU and Comcast, for your contract dispute and sparing us from having to watch the Seahawks’ season-opening debacle!

Rick Robinson

Spokane

A question for the Republican party

Is your choice for leader of our country – a person who currently faces 91 criminal counts with four indictments, a sexual abuse conviction and more charges likely to come – the best you can come up with? Not to include his failures while in office to deliver any of his major promises, such as the “best” health care system, Mexico to pay for the wall, denuclearize North Korea, defeat China in trade, infrastructure, etc, etc.

Really, this is the best person your party can come up with?

Bob Sanborn

Colbert

Stop the tantrums

Can anyone come up with a reason why Trump turns into a spoiled little kid when things don’t go his way?

I guess he thinks if he intimidates people they will go along with him and his bad decisions. People need to stand up and be counted as Americans and our Constitution. No one is above the law, not even Trump as he thinks he is.

He acted the same way when he was president – had tantrums then, too, which were officially documented.

Kathie Olson

Loon Lake, Wash.

