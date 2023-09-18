Locally: Washington State baseball hires Quinn Hawksworth as assistant coach

From staff and wire reports

Washington State has added Quinn Hawksworth as an assistant baseball coach.

Hawksworth, who will work with the Cougar hitters and assist with recruiting, comes to WSU after working the past three seasons at CSU Bakersfield of the Big West Conference.

Hawksworth joined CSU Bakersfield prior to the 2021 season, working with hitters, infielders and recruiting before being promoted to recruiting coordinator following the 2022 season.

Cross country

Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu was named WCC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after pacing the Zags with a second-place finish at the Waves Invitational on Sept. 9 and leading GU to its second-straight team title.

The sophomore finished second (13:56.0) and was one of five Bulldogs in the Top 10, leading Jessica Frydenlund (14.05.4), Sadie Tuckwood (14:05/6), Alicia Anderson (14:05.8), and Jade Rypkema (14:04.0), who all crossed in succession in places six through nine.

Golf

Circling Raven Golf Club at Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel nabbed the No. 18 spot on Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 50 Casino Golf Courses in the U.S.

Announced in the new issue of Golfweek magazine, the annual ratings are based on a numerical system used by Golfweek’s accomplished golf course raters. They moved Circling Raven up two spots, keeping it solidly among America’s top 20 casino courses for several years running.

Earlier this year, Golfweek raters also honored Circling Raven as Idaho’s Top Public Course.

Soccer

Eastern Washington senior Maddie Morgan was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week for women’s soccer after scoring five goals in Eastern’s Washington’s two games over the weekend of Sept. 8-10. The award is Morgan’s third of her career.

In Eastern’s matchup against Boise State, Morgan scored the team’s first and second goals. The Eagles fell short 4-3, but nearly completed their comeback after trailing by three goals.

Against Saint Mary’s, Morgan scored all three of Eastern’s goals in a 6-3 loss.

Morgan currently leads the Big Sky in goals (10), points (21), shots (25), and shots on goal (18).

Swimming

Washington State has added Kaersten Meitz as an assistant swimming coach.

Meitz was a four-time All-American and four-time NCAA Championship qualifier while swimming at Purdue. Meitz, who swam the freestyle events, also swam for the United States National Team (2017-19), won a pair of gold medals at the 2019 World University Games and twice competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Youth basketball

The Spokane Regional Club Basketball League is accepting registration for its 7th-8th grade league.

This league will follow the Spokane Regional Club Basketball’s traditional path of coach-formed teams. Players are not individually registered and are not bound by local school district maps.

AAU cards are not required.

To register your team, go to spokanehoopfest.net

For more information, email giff@spokanehoopfest.net