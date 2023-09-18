Powerball jackpot rises to $638M, the 10th-largest prize in game history

By Lana Ferguson The Dallas Morning News

If you’re feeling lucky, today may be the day to purchase a Powerball ticket.

The lottery game’s jackpot prize rose to an estimated $638 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. The cash value is about $304.2, million, according to a Powerball news release.

This prize is the 10th largest in game history.

There have been two large Powerball jackpots won this year, including a $754.6 million prize in February and a $1.08 billion prize in July. No Texan has won any of the current top-10 prizes on record.

The July record-setting jackpot was the last time the jackpot was won. Since then, there’s been 25 drawings without a winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million while the odds of winning any sort of prize are 1 in 24.9.

Drawings are 9:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to a Powerball news release.