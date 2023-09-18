The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Prep roundup: Addi Jay leads Mt. Spokane slowpitch over Ferris; Lily Romey lifts Mt. Spokane soccer over Cheney

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Nonleague slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 12, Ferris 7: Addi Jay had four hits and two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (7-0, 3-0) beat the Saxons (3-4, 1-2). Cadence Hyndman had two hits for Ferris. Peyton Bischoff added three hits for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 24, Rogers 0: Jaycee Coffield had four hits, including a double and a triple, and the visiting Panthers (6-0, 2-0) beat the Pirates (2-4, 1-2). Harmony Barker led Rogers with two hits. Campbell Brose, Charlie Stern, and Sophia Carpenter each added four hits apiece for Mead.

Central Valley 11, Shadle Park 0: Ella Bendele had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs and the visiting Bears (5-4, 2-1) beat the Highlanders. Rachel Jones led Shadle with two hits.

East Valley 18, North Central 3: Haili Byers had four hits and the visiting Knights (2-4, 1-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-6, 0-3). Cheyenne Cram led North Central with two hits. Jadyn Thomas added two extra-base hits for East Valley, a double and a triple.

Lewis and Clark 13, Cheney 11: Rhianne Kilgore had three hits, including a triple, and the visiting Tigers (1-5, 1-2) beat the Blackhawks (2-5, 1-2). Sierra Mendoza led Cheney with two hits. Lilly Word added two hits for LC.

Ridgeline 21, Gonzaga Prep 7: Lilley Triplett had three hits, including a triple, and the Falcons (4-4, 1-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-4, 2-1). Zoey Rastall led G-Prep with two hits and two RBIs.

GSL 4A/3A girls soccer

Mt. Spokane 2, Cheney 1: Lily Romey scored two goals and the visiting Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-3).

Ridgeline 2, Mead 1: Quinn Mueller scored the deciding goal and the visiting Falcons (4-1, 1-0) beat the Panthers (3-4, 0-1).

Ferris 2, North Central 1: Leah Weller scored one goal and had an assist and the Saxons (5-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-4, 0-1).

Gonzaga Prep 3, University 2: Caylee Kerr and Kaylin McMahon each scored a goal and had an assist and the Bullpups (4-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Titans (4-2, 0-1). Carsyn Gildehaus scored two goals for University.

Nonleague girls soccer

Freeman 3, Coeur d’Alene Charter 1: Rylee Russell, Morgan Lamotte, and Aubrey Gregory each scored a goal and the Scotties (4-3) beat the visiting Panthers (5-1).

Nonleague Volleyball

University 3, Clarkston 0: Allie Ferrin had 13 kills and the Titans (5-1) swept the visiting Bantams (1-4).

Shadle Park 3, Lakeside (WA) 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 22 kills and the Highlanders (5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-2) 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17.