Washington State volleyball rises to No. 7 in AVCA poll

From staff reports

Washington State has proven itself as one of the best teams in the country and is ranked accordingly.

WSU came in at No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 on Monday, one of the highest rankings in school history and two spots behind the record-setting 1995 team that rose as high as No. 5.

The Cougars (10-1) beat two top 25 opponents on the road last week, No. 18 Baylor 3-1 on Wednesday and No. 6 Texas 3-1 on Friday.

It is the 32nd time Washington State is ranked inside the top 10 of the AVCA poll.

WSU beat three top 25 teams in its nonconfernece schedule and lost to Louisville, which is now ranked second.

The Cougars enter Pac-12 play at home against Washington on Friday as the third-highest ranked team in the conference, behind No. 4 Stanford (7-2) and No. 6 Oregon (10-1).

The Huskeis (9-2) received votes in the poll.