Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner finally settle contentious divorce

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finally settled their contentious and highly publicized divorce this past weekend.

A Santa Barbara judge decided that the “Yellowstone” star, 68, will only have to fork over $63,000 in child support each month to the 49-year-old designer, who was seeking $248,000 a month, TMZ reports.

Judge Thomas Anderle also upheld the former spouses’ prenuptial agreement, according to the outlet. If Baumgartner opts to fight it, she’ll have to repay over $1 million to the two-time Oscar winner and cover his legal fees.

Sources told TMZ Baumgartner received more from the divorce than the prenup initially laid out in order to speed along the settlement — the details of which were not outlined.

Baumgartner, according to the outlet, was likely denied her fee request for $850,000.

The “Dances with Wolves” star and director tied the knot with Baumgartner in September 2004. Together, they have three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, as well as daughter Grace, 13. The couple split in mid-April, with Baumgartner filing for divorce in early May and the pair swiftly requesting joint custody.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for the “Field of Dreams” star said at the time in a statement to People. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Baumgartner’s filing came just ahead of Paramount announcing the forthcoming end of “Yellowstone,” the hit which Costner controversially decided to exit. A source told People that “the two situations are unrelated,” but his schedule was “hard” on his wife.

Among the headlines that emerged from the split was the dispute over whether Costner could kick Baumgartner out of their shared $145 million home. Though she claimed her estranged husband had no right to make her leave, a judge ordered her to vacate in July.

The exes also fought over who would keep which belongings, including dishes and artwork.

The marriage was the second for Costner, who was previously married to college sweetheart Cindy Silva, with whom he shares daughters Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35. Costner is also father to son Liam, 26, with ex Bridget Rooney.