Medical examiner confirms identity of body found in Dishman Hills

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the man who was found dead last week in the Dishman Hills area in Spokane Valley.

The cause and manner of 22-year-old Daniel Pronkin’s death are pending, the office said.

Deputies found the body Sept. 12 during a search.

Pronkin had last been seen leaving his home Sept. 6. His car was discovered abandoned in the Dishman Hills area the next day, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. There were no apparent signs of a struggle or assault at the scene.