Prep roundup: Ashlyn Chase hat trick lifts West Valley girls soccer; Katelin Terry has big day for Ferris slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

GSL 2AWest Valley 5, Shadle Park 0: Ashlyn Chase scored three goals, Haylee Kelly added two and the Eagles (5-0, 1-0) shut out the visiting Highlanders (0-5, 0-1) in a league opener.

WV’s defense did not allow a shot on goal.

East Valley 16, Rogers 0: Alexis Griswold registered a hat trick and the Knights (4-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-3, 0-1).

Clarkston 3, Pullman 2: Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and the host Bantams (3-1-1, 1-0) edged the Greyhounds (1-4-1, 0-1). Sidney Johnson scored late for Pullman to make it a one-score game.

NEA

Lakeside 9, Newport 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (5-1, 4-1) beat the Grizzlies (1-4, 1-3). Hailey Axel added a goal and two assists for Lakeside.

Deer Park 9, Medical Lake 0: Rylee Pfeifer had three goals and the visiting Stags (3-3, 3-1) beat the Cardinals (0-5, 0-3). Sienna Breneman scored twice for the Stags.

GSL slowpitch softball

Ferris 34, North Central 0 (5): Katelin Terry went 5 for 6 with six RBIs and the visiting Saxons (4-4, 2-2) shut out the Wolfpack (0-7, 0-4). Frankie Schone added five hits and five RBIs for Ferris.

Ridgeline 15, Cheney 5 (5): Maggie Corvo went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Falcons (5-4, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (2-6, 1-3). Quincy Coder went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs for Ridgeline. Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 3 for Cheney.

Mead 9, Central Valley 7: Jaycee Coffield went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and the Panthers (7-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Bears (5-5, 2-2). Shiloh McCoy went 4 for 4 with a run for CV.

Mt. Spokane 12, Shadle Park 0 (5): Ainsley Buchanan went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs and the Wildcats (8-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-4, 1-2). Addi Jay went 2 for 3 with a double for Mt. Spokane.

University 19, Rogers 0 (5): Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 3-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-6, 1-3). Maliyah Mann doubled and knocked in three for U-Hi.

Volleyball Nonleague

Cheney 3, Central Valley 1: Joy Assonken had 25 kills and Haleigh Gehring had 48 assists with three aces and the Blackhawks (3-2) beat the visiting Bears (0-5). Tatyana Jennings had 11 kills for Central Valley.

NEA

Medical Lake 3, Deer Park 0: Tessa Appel had 11 kills with nine blocks and the host Cardinals (1-4, 1-3) swept the Stags (3-3, 2-3) 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.