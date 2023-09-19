What to know about the Seahawks’ Week 3 opponent, the Carolina Panthers

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – It’s about as big of a cliché as there can be in sports to say, “What a difference a week makes.”

But, boy, does it fit the Seahawks.

This time a week ago, Seattle was coming off a stunningly bad season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams and headed to play one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Detroit Lions.

Now, after surviving a late Lions rally to beat Detroit 37-31 in overtime, Seattle returns home to play a team off to one of the more disappointing starts in the league – the Carolina Panthers. What for Seattle looked like a potential desperation game to get a first win of the year is now a golden opportunity to get to 2-1.

Carolina had high hopes heading into the 2023 season after winning five of its last eight games of 2022 under interim coach Steve Wilks – including a 30-24 win over Seattle at Lumen Field – and then trading up to land quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick.

But as the Panthers head to Seattle, they do so with a 0-2 record after a 20-17 loss to the Saints at home Monday night and having scored just 27 points, fewer than all but two teams in the league.

Here are three things to know about the Panthers:

No restlessness yet with Young

The Panthers traded the ninth and 61st overall picks in 2023, as well as a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and receiver D.J. Moore to the Bears to move up nine spots and take Young, who was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2021.

That move, orchestrated by longtime Seahawks personnel man Scott Fitterer – who became the Panthers’ general manager following the 2020 season – was the franchise’s latest attempt at landing a franchise quarterback to succeed Cam Newton. The Panthers also traded second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Jets in 2021 for Sam Darnold, the third overall pick of the 2018 draft.

Two games is obviously too soon to make any judgments.

But Young has yet to show what the Panthers hope he will be down the road, having completed just 42 of 71 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and an average of only 4.2 yards per attempt. According to NFL.com, that’s the fewest per attempt in league history for any quarterback in his first two starts.

That includes going 22 of 33 for 153 yards against the Saints, a game in which Young was sacked four times.

On Monday night, Frank Reich, who took over as Panthers coach following the 2022 season, defended Young.

“I thought Bryce did some really positive things,” Reich said. “Made some plays with his feet, made some good decisions, made some good throws and showed plenty of things that we want to see, so I was encouraged by that.”

Former UW star Thompson likely out for year

Along with the defeat to the Saints, the Panthers suffered the loss for the season of linebacker Shaq Thompson, who was a standout at the University of Washington from 2012-14 before being taken in the first round at 25th overall by the Panthers in 2015.

Thompson suffered a fractured fibula and is likely out for the season, Reich announced on Tuesday after the team put Thompson on injured reserve.

“I am, unfortunately, able to confirm that it is a fractured fibula and he did have successful surgery this morning,” Reich said. “He is doing well, but he will likely miss the remainder of the season. Tough loss. He is obviously a great player and our emotional leader. I know our guys will pick it up for him and I know he is behind us and supporting us in every way he can.”

Thompson has played 119 games with Carolina, including 108 starts.

Injuries pile up





Thompson is not the only significant player the Panthers will be without as they come to Seattle.

Last week, Carolina placed cornerback Jaycee Horn on IR due to a hamstring injury and has been playing without what were projected to be its two starting guards in Austin Corbett – who was placed on the physically unable to perform list heading into the year and must miss at least four games – and Brady Christensen, who was injured in the opener against Atlanta and placed on IR.

That has had Carolina going with 2022 sixth-round pick Cade Mays at right guard and rookie Chandler Zavala, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, at left guard.

It’s all led to Reich – the 61-year-old coach who was 40-33 with the Colts from 2018-22 before being fired by Indianapolis and taking over in Carolina – giving something of a pep talk to Panthers fans Tuesday.

“I’ve seen this before,” Reich said. “It’s not that far away. It looks bad, but really I don’t believe it’s that far away. … I know we have the players and the coaches to do it. I have zero doubt about that. It’s just that we have to execute better on offense.”