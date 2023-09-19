The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White extends her contract amid Pat Sajak’s final season

Vanna White attends the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES – Vanna White will keep those “Wheel of Fortune” letters turning through 2026.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces the long-running game show, said in a release Tuesday that White has extended her contract for two years. The announcement comes months after reports of tense contract negotiations and on the heels of the Season 41 premiere.

While White is set to stay on until 2026, “Wheel of Fortune” is preparing to bid farewell to longtime host Pat Sajak, who announced his retirement in June. After Season 41, which began last week, TV personality and mega-producer Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in June. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years.”