Prep roundup: Caylee Kerr’s overtime goal pushes Gonzaga Prep over Ferris

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 2, Ferris 1: Caylee Kerr scored the deciding goal in the 83rd minute and the visiting Bullpups (5-1, 3-0) beat the Saxons (5-3, 1-1).

Cheney 4, Central Valley 0: Alex Miller scored three goals and the Blackhawks (3-3, 1-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-6, 0-2).

Mt. Spokane 1, Mead 0: Kami Ellis scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute and the visiting Wildcats (4-1, 2-1) beat the Panthers (3-5, 0-2).

University 1, Ridgeline 0: Carsyn Gildehaus scored the lone goal in the 19th minute and the visiting Titans (5-2, 1-1) beat the Falcons (4-2, 1-1).

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 0: Sofia Alfaro and Keegan Tee had one goal and one assist apiece as the visiting Tigers (4-1-3, 2-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-5, 0-2) at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.

Volleyball

Ridgeline 3, West Valley 0: Jane Hollie had 10 kills and the Falcons (3-1) swept the visiting Eagles (1-3) 25-7, 25-17, 25-14 in a nonleague match.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A No. 1 (NC host): At Audubon Park. Macaiah Aden (North Central) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 33.55 seconds. Kyla Roberts (University) won the girls race in 20:48.44.

Boys: North Central 17, Ridgeline 42. North Central 19, University 30. University 25, Ridgeline 50. Girls: Ridgeline 15, North Central 41. University 22, North Central 34. Ridgeline 26, University 29.

GSL 4A/3A No. 1 (G-Prep host): At Finch Arboretum. Jaedon Phillips (Mead) won the boys race in 16:47.90. Charlotte Cullen (Mead) won the girls race in 19:59.80.

Boys: Mead 20, Gonzaga Prep 39. Lewis and Clark 23, Mead 32. Lewis and Clark 18, Gonzaga Prep 41. Girls: Mead 17, Gonzaga Prep 43. Mead 23, Lewis and Clark 32. Lewis and Clark 16, Gonzaga Prep 43.

GSL 4A/3A No. 1 (MtS host): At Mountainside Middle School. Kade Brownell (Mts) won the boys the race in 16:06.21. Mackenzie Munn (CV) won the girls race in 19:25.34.

Boys: Cheney 19, Central Valley 38. Central Valley 25, Ferris 30. Mt. Spokane 20, Central Valley 37. Cheney 18, Ferris 40. Mt. Spokane 27, Cheney 29. Mt. Spokane 19, Ferris 40. Girls: Cheney 22, Central Valley 39. Ferris 21, Central Valley 40. Mt. Spokane 20, Central Valley 41. Ferris 22, Cheney 33. Mt. Spokane 18, Cheney 37, Ferris 27, Mt. Spokane 28.

Pullman at Clarkston: Leonardo Hoffman won the boys race in 18:19.44, leading the Greyhounds to a 15-50 win over the Bantams. Shahad Akasha led the Greyhound girls to victory, winning in 21:31.13.

Rogers at Shadle Park: Abe Little led the Highlanders boys to a 20-40 win over the Pirates, winning in 16:50. Rogers’ Savannah Taylor won the girls race in 22:55, but the Highlanders won 24-31.

West Valley at East Valley: Tony Belko (WV) won the boys race in 16:01, leading the Eagles to the win. Hadassah Duff (WV) won the girls race in 19:40 to help the Eagles sweep.