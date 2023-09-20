Stellantis makes new offer to UAW, GM says demands too high

UAW members on a picket line at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio on Monday. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg)

By David Welch and Keith Naughton Bloomberg

Stellantis made a new contract offer to the United Auto Workers, said the union, even as officials of General Motors said that the union’s demand for a wage increase of 36% was too high.

The new Stellantis offer is being reviewed, said the union, which declined to share details in the new proposal.

Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors, told the automaker’s salaried staff Wednesday morning that the union’s salary demands were too costly.

The company’s current offer would raise average yearly compensation to $150,000 a year with benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.

While GM continued bargaining, the people said the two sides were far apart.

The labor actions spread beyond Detroit for the first time as 190 UAW workers struck a ZF plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that supplies front axles for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

While the UAW represents part supplier plants, these locals make their own decisions about job actions and have contracts that differ from the ones governing Detroit’s autoworkers.

But the local is striking over some of the same issues, such as equal pay for all workers in the same plant.

The job action followed a UAW social media post Tuesday evening with a “Spartacus” movie clip showing “UAW locals waiting to go out on strike” as the title character’s fellow rebels in turn each stand and claim, “I am Spartacus.”

Stellantis said Wednesday it will temporarily lay off 68 employees at its Toledo machining plant in Perrysburg, Ohio, as a result of the UAW strikes. And GM idled an assembly plant in Fairfax, Kan.

The UAW will have a Facebook Live event on Friday in Detroit, where it will likely discuss whether additional plants belonging to the legacy Detroit carmakers will face strikes, a person familiar with the discussions said, according to a source.

President Shawn Fain has said more of these plants face walkouts if GM, Ford and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep and Chrysler models, don’t sweeten their offers.

The new job actions and Friday deadline raise the stakes for talks between three of the biggest automakers in the U.S. and the union representing 146,000 of their workers.

Friday will mark one week since the UAW called its first-ever walkout across all three of the legacy Detroit manufacturers.

In Canada, Ford reached a tentative agreement late Tuesday with Unifor, the Canadian autoworkers’ union, for a three-year national labor contract, though the company did not disclose specifics on the deal.

“When faced with the prospect of an all-out strike by 5,600 Unifor members at every single one of Ford’s facilities in Canada, the company made a significant offer,” the union said in a statement.

There were conflicting reports as to how the strike was affecting supplies. S&P Global Mobility estimated that the strike is costing the companies output of about 3,200 vehicles a day.

But on Tuesday, Stellantis North American Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart told CNBC that his company has inventory on hand to offset the strike’s impact.

Cox Automotive reported that the auto companies turned out cars at a fast clip ahead of the strike, leaving them with the highest inventory level since April 2021.

Jonathan Smoke, Cox’s chief economist, said that the UAW’s “start and stop” plant-by-plant strategy could “stretch this strike out longer than experienced in the past, but also have less of an immediate volume impact.”

A UBS note Tuesday cited Marc Robinson, principal consultant of MSR Strategy, as saying it could take eight weeks for there to be a strike resolution.