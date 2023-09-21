New Salvation Army leaders bring personal experience to those they serve

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When Capts. David and Kelly Cain arrived in Spokane in August to lead the Spokane Corps of the Salvation Army, they brought with them a deeply personal understanding of the effectiveness of the ministry.

At one time, they both were clients in need of the services the Salvation Army provides.

David Cain grew up in Southern California and started using drugs at age 12.

“I was in and out of trouble,” he said. “In and out of jails and institutions.”

Nothing seemed to stop his downward spiral until at 28, desperation landed him in a rehabilitation program at the Salvation Army.

“It was either that or go back to jail,” he said.

What he found there was sobriety and a transformed life.

“In my desperation, I was introduced to an authentic Jesus,” David said. “Salvation Army officers mentored me and poured into my life.”

He noted that faith is an integral part of all programs offered by the organization, and soon he was employed by the ministry.

“I’ve always been interested in serving folks with my same story,” he said.

One Sunday, he had an opportunity to preach at a service.

“When I came down from the pulpit, one of my mentors said, ‘God told me you are called to ministry.’ ”

Meanwhile, his future wife followed her own painful path to the Salvation Army. Her dad was abusive, and her parents divorced when she was young. When she was 7, her father killed her stepmother and then committed suicide.

“My mom did the best she could for my older brother and me,” Kelly said. “One thing that was missing was a relationship with God.”

At 19, she married and soon gave birth to two sons. But the marriage was troubled. Like her father, her husband was abusive.

Her mother suffered a massive stroke when Kelly was 24, and she became her full-time caregiver in addition to caring for her young sons.

When her mother died two years later, Kelly’s world came crashing down.

“I turned to drugs,” she said. “I ended up losing everything, including my kids.”

It didn’t take long for her to go from stay-at-home mom to homeless.

“I ended up at a Salvation Army homeless shelter in San Bernardino, California, with just the clothes on my back,” Kelly said.

She’d gone from a bed in a 3,000-square-foot home, to a metal bunk in jail, to a mat at a shelter.

But, like David, that’s where transformation happened.

“My life was radically transformed through the ministry of the Salvation Army,” she said. “They looked at me and saw a child of God – someone with potential – a person who God infinitely valued and infinitely loved.”

She, too, became employed by the Salvation Army and felt called to ministry. While at a young adults retreat sponsored by the organization, she noticed David was always sitting nearby.

“A group of us went on a prayer walk, and he (David) started praying,” Kelly said. “My eyes flew open, and I saw him.”

Turns out, he’d be strategically placing himself in her vicinity, hoping she’d notice him.

They began dating and married two days before they entered seminary. After being commissioned and ordained eight years ago, they served in Southern California, before coming to Spokane.

“Our mantra became, ‘Rescued people, rescue people,’ ” David said.

Kelly had regained custody of her older sons (now 20 and 22 and both in the military) and she and David have two sons, ages 5 and 8.

“We went from fractured and broken to becoming strong parents with the ability to raise our children,” David said.

Both said they’re eager to jump into the work of serving the community. The Salvation Army Northwest Division offers an array of social services including a food bank, transitional housing, rental assistance and adult rehabilitation. They operate Sally’s House (short-term emergency foster care for children ages 2-12) and Evangeline’s House (short-term emergency placement for young people ages 12-20).

“And we are a church – an organic community where people can plug in and be loved,” David said.

They understand the challenges ahead. Kelly said they’re seeing the effects of inflation.

“During COVID, generosity increased, but now giving is down,” she said. “The need has increased, but giving has not.”

And there is always a need for volunteers in their various programs.

“The Salvation Army plays an important role in some of the most pressing needs in our community,” David said.

They said they’ve received a warm welcome in Spokane and are excited about living in a place where it snows – a first for them both.

But more than that, they are looking forward to sharing their perspectives with those in need of the services the Salvation Army provides.

“We can offer hope because we’ve been the hopeless ones,” Kelly said.

David agreed.

“Our past experience crafts our heart and passion for what we do moving forward,” he said. “We deeply know the transformative power of the ministry of the Salvation Army.”

For more information about the Salvation Army in Spokane visit spokane.salvationarmy.org/