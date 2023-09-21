The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
No. 21 Washington State’s home showdown with No. 14 Oregon State sells out

WSU fans cheer for their team during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Woods gregw@spokesman.com(785) 340-5402

PULLMAN – Washington State’s home game with Oregon State on Saturday always figured to attract a loud crowd. Now it’s pulling a full crowd.

The game has sold out, WSU announced on Thursday, with only standing-room tickets available.

It’s the Cougars’ second sellout in three games this season. WSU also sold out its Sept. 9 home opener against Wisconsin, ranked No. 19 at the time.

The No. 21 Cougars will get a similar opportunity Saturday. Their game against the No. 14 Beavers is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Fox 28, WSU’s second prime-time slot of the season, along with the game against Wisconsin.

In a clash of the final two teams remaining in the Pac-12, there will be 32,952 fans who pack into Gesa Field to witness it.