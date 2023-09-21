No. 21 Washington State’s home showdown with No. 14 Oregon State sells out

PULLMAN – Washington State’s home game with Oregon State on Saturday always figured to attract a loud crowd. Now it’s pulling a full crowd.

The game has sold out, WSU announced on Thursday, with only standing-room tickets available.

It’s the Cougars’ second sellout in three games this season. WSU also sold out its Sept. 9 home opener against Wisconsin, ranked No. 19 at the time.

The No. 21 Cougars will get a similar opportunity Saturday. Their game against the No. 14 Beavers is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Fox 28, WSU’s second prime-time slot of the season, along with the game against Wisconsin.

In a clash of the final two teams remaining in the Pac-12, there will be 32,952 fans who pack into Gesa Field to witness it.