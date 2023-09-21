Prep roundup: Lily Roberts leads Lewis and Clark volleyball over University; Jaycee Coffield hits three homers for Mead slowpitch

From staff reports

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

GSL 2A

West Valley 2, Pullman 0: Jenna Howe and Lauren Matthew scored and the Eagles (6-0, 2-0) shut out the host Greyhounds (1-4-1, 0-2). Aubrey Lobdell had two saves for WV.

East Valley 5, Shadle Park 1: Alexis Griswold scored two first-half goals and the Knights (5-2, 2-0) beat the Highlanders (0-6, 0-2). Abby Moore added two second-half markers for EV.

Clarkston 9, Rogers 1: Rebecca Skinner had three goals and two assists and the Bantams (4-1-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-4, 0-2) at Lincoln Middle School. Emily Peabody scored a penalty kick for the Pirates.

NEA

Freeman 2, Deer Park 1: Corrine Gregory scored the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute and the visiting Scotties (5-3, 4-1) beat the Stags (3-4, 3-2).

Lakeside 3, Riverside 1: Ayanna Tobeck scored two goals 6 minutes apart late in the first half and the visiting Eagles (6-1, 5-1) beat the Rams (4-2, 3-2).

GSL slowpitch softball

Mead 19, Gonzaga Prep 8: Jaycee Coffield hit three home runs and had seven RBIs and the visiting Panthers (9-0, 5-0) beat the Bullpups (3-6, 2-3).

Ridgeline 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Emma Myers and Natalie Willmon homered and knocked in three runs apiece and the Falcons (6-4, 3-2) blanked the host Tigers (1-7, 1-4) at Hart Field.

Central Valley 26, North Central 2 (5): Ella Bendele went 4 for 4 with three runs and five RBIs and the Bears (6-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-8, 0-5).

Mt. Spokane 12, Rogers 1 (5): Ivy Westermann went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (9-0, 5-0) beat the Pirates (2-7, 1-4).

University 17, East Valley 2 (5): Abby Watkins went 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs and the visiting Titans (10-1, 5-0) topped the Knights (4-4, 2-3).

Shadle Park 12, Cheney 0: Courtney Brown went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Highlanders (5-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-7, 1-4).

Volleyball

Nonleague

Lewis and Clark 3, University 1: Lily Roberts had eight kills and two aces and the visiting Tigers (2-5) beat the Titans (5-2). Ashlyn Aaron had nine kills for the Titans.

Cheney 3, North Central 1: Joy Assonken had 10 kills and 12 digs and the visiting Blackhawks (3-2) beat the Wolfpack (2-3). Carleigh Walters had 10 digs and three aces for North Central.

NEA

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Kate Schneider had 11 kills, Ava Semprimoznik added 11 aces and 31 assists and the visiting Scotties (5-2, 5-0) swept the Stags (3-3, 2-3).

Newport 3, Colville 1: Ashlynne Robinson had 10 kills and the visiting Grizzlies (2-5, 2-4) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-5, 2-3). Alli Petrey had 13 kills and three aces for Colville.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Ashlyn Kreuch had 13 kills and the visiting Eagles (5-2, 4-1) beat the Rams (1-5, 1-4).

Chewelah 3, Medical Lake 1: Brooke Bennett had 15 kills, Lilly Kent added 27 assists with 15 digs and the Bulldogs (5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5).