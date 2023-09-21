Things to watch: How will Vandals fare taking on defending Big Sky champion Sacramento State?

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

When the Sun Belt Conference abandoned Idaho after the 2017 season, the consolation for the Vandals when they felt pressured to give up a two-decade-old dream of playing Football Bowl Subdivision football and return to the Football Championship Subdivision and the Big Sky Conference was the promise from UI administrators and coaches that the Vandals would be relevant in the pursuit of FCS championships.

It took a while, and four-straight losing seasons before breaking through with a 7-5 record and appearance in the FCS first round playoffs last year, but here they are.

The seventh-ranked Vandals, 2-1, open their home season against second-ranked Sacramento State, 3-0 and fresh off its 30-23 upset of Stanford in a game that looms large in early season rankings, perhaps the Big Sky championship and possibly playoff seeding.

In an echo of the FBS days, Idaho’s 1998 Humanitarian Bowl championship team will be reconvening in Moscow for a 25th anniversary Saturday. Here are three things the members of the old guard might pay attention to as they watch the current Vandals take on the Big Sky defending champion Hornets.

Can the Vandals stop Kaiden Bennett? Sac State’s quarterback has thrown for 676 passing yards and run for 239 this year. Last season, the Hornets edged Idaho in Sacramento, 31-28, largely on the strength of a powerful run game that set up opportune passing and a late-game winning score. In practice early this week, Idaho coach Jason Eck, who usually moves between watching offense and defense, spent most of a day with the first-and-second-team defense that was working against the scout team and mostly concentrating on stopping the run.

Is Anthony Woods available? Idaho’s explosive sophomore running back torched Lamar for 138 yards, and Nevada for 71 in Idaho’s two victories this season. He also ran for 56 yards in a 31-17 loss to California. But Woods was not expected to practice before Thursday this week as he recovered from the accumulated wear of those games. Eck says Woods is 85 percent good to go against the Hornets, and with a year in Idaho’s offense under his belt, Woods knows his assignments well enough that Eck was not concerned about giving him a couple of days of rest.

Who has the size advantage? In its breakthrough season last year, Idaho’s biggest shortcoming was getting worn down late in games by bigger teams – like Sacramento State. This year, however, the Vandals average 11 pounds more per man on the offensive line, and while no defensive lineman weighed more than 270 pounds last season, this year, no one on the defensive line two-deep weighs less than 275.