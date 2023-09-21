Week 4 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep, Mead clash; Rogers looks for first 4-0 start since 1968

It’s Week 4 already, and league races are starting to heat up. We have a good idea about contenders and pretenders, but there’s plenty to settle on the field.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mead (1-2, 1-1) at Gonzaga Prep (2-1, 2-0): In two league games, the host Bullpups’ defense has allowed just one touchdown and has put up 87 points and 607 rushing yards on offense. Jonah Keller has been the leading rusher the past two weeks with 105 and 107 yards on just nine carries. He’s second in the league in rushing on just 12 carries this season.

The Panthers lost a heartbreaker in double overtime last week to Ridgeline and lost starting quarterback JJ Leman to injury after the first series. Backup Landon Thomas, who was listed at wide receiver on the depth chart last week, did a commendable job, completing 11 of 19 passes for 191 yards with two fourth-quarter TD passes after Mead fell behind 14-0 in the first half.

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris (1-2, 1-2) at Mt. Spokane (3-0, 3-0): The host Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in 3A in this week’s media poll, cruised to a third straight season-opening win last week, a 34-7 victory over Lewis and Clark where Bode Gardner scored three more touchdowns – two receiving and a pick-six – which gives him nine scores on the season. The Saxons were blanked last week by G-Prep after their offensive breakout in Week 2.

Cheney (0-3, 0-3) at University (0-3, 0-2): Both teams looking for some good news – and their first wins of the season. The visiting Blackhawks have managed to move the ball a bit but have yielded 34.6 points per game . U-Hi has been shut out the past two weeks after scoring three TDs against Mt. Spokane in Week 1. The Titans hope to put last week’s 69-0 loss to Post Falls behind them.

Moses Lake (3-0) at Central Valley (2-1): The visiting Mavericks of the Big 9 received votes in the media poll this week and just missed being ranked. They’ve allowed just 17 points total in three weeks. They will be a good test for the Bears, who fell to Ridgeline in Week 1 but have put up 38 and 28 points in subsequent weeks. CV QB Bo Reisenauer looks more comfortable in the offense each week.

GSL 2A

Rogers (3-0, 0-0) at Pullman (2-1, 1-0): Aaron Kinsey is the Pirates’ leader, responsible for touchdowns running, throwing and returning, with nine total for the season. He leads undefeated and ninth-ranked Rogers, looking for a 4-0 start for the first time since 1968. The Greyhounds’ win over NC last week was marred by unsubstantiated allegations and early suspension of the game, but on the field Pullman is solid with receiver Champ Powaukee guiding the way.

Clarkston (2-1, 1-0) at West Valley (2-1, 1-0): The host Eagles won a close showdown against Shadle last week, led by the arm and legs of Ethan Turley, who combined for more than 200 yards of offense. The Bantams scored 51 on East Valley and have scored more than 26 points in each of their three games.

North Central (0-3, 0-1) at Shadle Park (2-1, 0-1): The host Highlanders’ offense ran into stout resistance in a 13-7 loss to WV but put up 38 and 33 points in first two games. They look to bounce back against a Wolfpack defense that has allowed an average of 32 points per game.

Bonners Ferry (1-3) at East Valley (0-3): Two teams still looking to get their season on track in a nonleaguer.

Others

Freeman (2-1, 0-0) at Lakeside (3-0, 1-0): No. 3 Eagles host typically tough Scotties squad in Northeast A battle.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller (3-0) at Odessa (3-0): Matchup of the No. 2 Wildcats and No. 4 host Tigers for early track on Northeast 1B title.