At a very young age, the three Haim sisters were proficient at playing rock instruments. They began playing in a cover band fronted by their parents in 2000, when Este was 14, Danielle was 11 and Alana was only 9 years old.

In 2004, Este and Danielle joined the Valli Girls, which recorded a number of songs — one of which appeared on the soundtrack album for “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Three years later, the girls decided to form their own band. The first public performance as a trio was at a Jewish deli in Hollywood. The girls were paid in matzah ball soup.

Danielle was invited to work with Jenny Lewis, the Strokes and CeeLo Green. She decided to stick with her sisters and their band, Haim (pronounced HIGH-am, which means “life” in Hebrew).

From left to right: Este Haim (Bass, vocals), Alana Haim (Guitar, keyboards, vocals), Daniella Haim (Lead vocals, guitar, drums) Polydor Records

Along the way the sisters who faced, in their early days, what they said was a wall of resistance by the recording industry, found success. A well-received independent label EP release and a series of shows at the 2012 South by Southwest festival led to a contract from Polydor Records.

Haim released their first album in 2013 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. They've been known to invite college students to their pre-show sound checks to hold question-and-answer sessions about the music business and their career.

In 2015, Taylor Swift invited Haim to open for a handful of her shows in major U.S. cities. She then asked them to collaborate on “No Body, No Crime” for her 2020 “Evermore” album. The single would peak at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 2 on the country chart. Haim went on to open for Swift's “Eras” tour this summer.

In the meantime, Haim has released two more albums. They released a single in July — “Home” — from the soundtrack of the “Barbie” movie and say they are working on another album.