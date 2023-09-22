Conner Roulette scores in overtime to give Spokane a season-opening win at Kamloops

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Spokane needed an extra period for its Western Hockey League season opener at Kamloops.

Conner Roulette scored a power-play goal with 1 minute, 7 second left in overtime off an assist from Berkly Catton, giving the Chiefs a 5-4 win Friday over the Blazers, the Western Conference runners-up the last two seasons. It was Roulette’s second goal of the game.

The win snaps the Chiefs eight-game losing streak against Kamloops.

Spokane finished with six fewer shots than Kamloops but created opportunities when it mattered most — outshooting the Blazers 5-0 in overtime.

Catton played facilitator in the Chiefs’ first game, finishing with three assists and one goal.

It took Spokane just under 15 minutes to score its first goal of the 2023-24 season. Catton assisted on Chase Bertholet’s goal at the 14:59 mark in the first period.

The second period was a flurry of goals as Kamloops scored twice to take a 2-1 lead before Catton and Bertholet each scored to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead entering the third period.

Both teams traded goals in the third period. Kamloops’ Logan Bairos tied the game at 3 before Roulette scored the first of his two goals. Kamloops’ Dylan Sydor scored at the 15:00 mark to force overtime

Spokane plays in Everett on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.